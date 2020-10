Socially distanced drive-in concerts play big at Westland Mall

ThisWeek group

Prime Social Group has been holding a socially distanced drive-in concert series at Westland Mall off West Broad Street in Columbus.

Fitz and the Tantrums performed Oct. 16, drawing patrons from all over central Ohio.

Future concerts in the series include Dirty Heads from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, and NGHTMRE On Broad Street featuring NGHTMRE & Ghastly from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

Tickets and more details are available at westlanddrivein.com.

