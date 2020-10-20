Columbus City Schools delays in-person classes until January

Columbus City Schools officials have canceled plans to start bringing K-8 students back into school buildings in early November because COVID-19 coronavirus cases are trending upward again in central Ohio.

Now most students will learn online from home for the rest of the first semester, which ends Jan. 15, the district announced Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Students participating in career-technical programs at Columbus Downtown High School and Fort Hayes Career Center still will return to buildings for some in-person learning opportunities starting Nov. 2.

Some students who receive special-education services who have complex needs also will receive some in-person instruction starting that date.

"The large number of factors impacting our planning and decision-making change on an almost daily basis," Superintendent Talisa Dixon said in an announcement on the district's website. "As we learned last week, the most critical of those factors – our local health data on COVID-19 – is trending in the wrong direction."

Originally, some in-person classes were scheduled to start this week in Columbus City Schools. Then last week, the district delayed those start dates until early November, announcing that two weeks of optional family orientation meetings would occur while remote learning continued.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates to this story.

awidmanneese@dispatch.com

@AlissaWidman