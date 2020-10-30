Ready Roundup: Season ends on high note for cross country program

The long drives Patrick Helgerman made the past few weeks were worth it in the end.

After David Winton was unable to continue coaching the Ready cross country program at midseason, Helgerman found out about the opening and offered to take over despite living about 45 minutes away in Granville.

Helgerman coached Johnstown from 2011-15 and Columbus School for Girls from 2017-19, but was not coaching this fall.

“I actually live in Granville so it’s the opposite side of town from Ready, but I’m friends with the coaches at Hartley and DeSales and the Hartley head coach (Jim McKay) called me up and told me about the situation,” Helgerman said. “I was out of coaching this year so it just came together.”

After completing the season, Helgerman put together a four-page summary on his time with the Silver Knights, and he was particularly excited about the growth he had seen from the boys team.

On Oct. 24 in the Division II, district 2 meet at Hilliard Darby, the boys finished 12th (346) of 13 teams behind champion Watterson (64).

Every runner is eligible to return for the boys team, with freshman Jacob Blubaugh and junior Austin Burgoon the top expected returnees after finishing 60th (19 minutes, 32.8 seconds) and 66th (19:58.4), respectively, at district.

They were followed by junior Angel Rivera-Martinez (69th, 20:16.9), freshman Joshua Richter (73rd, 20:31.1), sophomores Zachary Swierz (80th, 21:12.3) and Ben Johns (85th, 21:41.9) and freshman Alejandro Cabrera (91st, 23:32.6).

“Blubaugh was our No. 1 (at district) but Burgoon had been our No. 1 pretty much all season long,” Helgerman said. “Zach Swierz ran his first PR of the season and Josh Richter and Ben Johns PR'd as well.

“Right now a lot of the guys are basketball players so they need to run really hard up and down the court and get rebounds. For the girls and guys that don’t play basketball, we have to work out a winter conditioning program. Distance running is a year-round sport.”

The girls were ninth (211) in the 11-team Division III, district 2 meet Oct. 23 at Darby behind champion Liberty Union (76) as junior Addison Whitmer led the way with a 28th-place finish (22:54.3).

She was followed by junior Allison Bair (45th, 24:29.3), freshman Jackie Smith (48th, 24:43.8), sophomore Kate Radwanski (55th, 26:13.3), senior Michelle Vanegas (63rd, 27:12.1) and junior Amelia Freeman (70th, 30:54.3).

“If Whitmer had been in (district 1 for the postseason) she would have been 13th (based on her time),” Helgerman said. “The only senior I had was Michelle Vanegas, and this was her rookie year.”

Most of girls soccer

team eligible to return

The 12th-seeded girls soccer team lost at fourth-seeded Fairbanks 2-0 on Oct. 19 in the first round of the Division III district tournament to finish 3-9-2.

“It was a tight game,” interim coach Chad Davis said. “We had quite a few chances. They were ranked fourth so they had a good season. They were tough, but honestly I thought we held our own.”

Davis led the program for the last six games after replacing Chris Byrum. The Knights will lose only three seniors in forward Bella Marsh, goalie Alyssa Sanders and defender Cielo Strickland.

Bair, a defensive midfielder who competed in cross country and soccer, Caroline Buendia (center back), Abigail Grundei (forward), Sierra Schlosser (midfielder) and Lized Yadaicela (forward) are juniors who should lead the way next season.

Sophomore defender Natalie Morocho and freshman forward Mia Savage also should be key returnees.

Others eligible to return include sophomores Raya Gardner (midfielder), Deshay Mills (forward), Jessica Perez (midfielder) and Jesica Saldana (defender) and freshmen Maeghann Green (forward), Evelyn Ramos (forward) and Stephanie Yadaicela (defender).

“Caroline Buendia was a captain this year and next year I see her really developing,” Davis said. “Right now she’s the field general so she’s telling people where to move. With her, Sierra Schlosser, Abby Grundei and Allison Bair, I think those four right there are really stepping up their play and are becoming more vocal in a positive way and that will help us out a lot.

“We have a lot of talent coming back. We will have a pretty big junior class and have got some that will be juniors. We’ll have some really good senior leadership coming back and I think we’ll be pretty good.”

Football team falls

in playoff game

The sixth-seeded football team’s season ended with a 31-21 loss Oct. 24 at third-seeded Wheelersburg in a Division V, Region 19 quarterfinal.

The Knights finished 6-3.

Senior quarterback Darius Parham completed 12 of 18 passes for 99 yards with one touchdown and rushed for 80 yards on 12 carries.

Andy Schulze had four catches for 76 yards and one touchdown and 45 yards on three rushes.

P.J. Daniels had four receptions for 33 yards on offense and 7.5 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on defense.

Ready cut a 10-point deficit to 24-21 with 6:38 left when Parham hit Schulze for a 14-yard touchdown, but the Pirates answered with a touchdown drive.

Ready’s 2017 season also ended with a loss to Wheelersburg, with the Pirates winning 34-0 on their way to the state championship.

CROSS COUNTRY

•CCL standings: Boys — DeSales (44), Watterson (45), St. Charles (56), Hartley (94), Ready (140); Girls — DeSales (33), Watterson (34), Hartley (59), Ready (113)

•Seniors lost: Boys — None; Girls — Michelle Vanegas

•Key returnees: Boys — Jacob Blubaugh, Austin Burgoon, Ben Johns, Joshua Richter, Angel Rivera-Martinez and Zachary Swierz; Girls — Allison Bair, Kate Radwanski, Jackie Smith and Addison Whitmer

•Postseason: Boys — 12th (346) at district behind champion Watterson (64); Girls — Ninth (211) at district behind champion Liberty Union (76)

GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 3-9-2 overall

•CCL standings: Watterson (3-0), DeSales (2-1), Hartley (1-2), Ready (0-3)

•Seniors lost: Bella Marsh, Alyssa Sanders and Cielo Strickland

•Key returnees: Allison Bair, Caroline Buendia, Abigail Grundei, Mia Savage, Sierra Schlosser, Lized Yadaicela and Stephanie Yadaicela

•Postseason: Lost to Fairbanks 2-0 in first round of Division III district tournament