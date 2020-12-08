Prairie Township Fire Department's new engine now in service

ThisWeek group

The Prairie Township Fire Department has added a 2020 Sutphen Monarch fire engine to its fleet, according to a news release from Chief Allen Scott.

The new truck entered service Dec. 2.

The truck was purchased in 2019 through Heritage Fire Equipment for $551,336.30, the release said. The cost of the truck included state-of-the-art, battery-operated rescue tools and an allotment of hand tools and miscellaneous equipment.

The new truck replaces an engine purchased in 2011, the release said.

"In order for us to serve the public to the best of our ability, we need to have good equipment," Scott said in the release. "In order to have good equipment, we need to have community support. We truly appreciate that support."

