Ready Roundup: Darius Parham helping Silver Knights boys basketball team navigate season

Finding its way through a season of ups and downs has been an adventure for the Ready boys basketball team.

Shortly after the Silver Knights beat St. Clairsville 81-56 on Dec. 19, they went into a two-week quarantine that forced them to cancel one non-league game and postpone a pair of CCL contests.

When Ready returned to action Jan. 6, it ran into a Hartley team that had lost in double overtime the night before and fell to the Hawks 56-51.

Then on Jan. 8, senior guard Darius Parham surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career but Ready couldn’t build on a 16-10 first-quarter lead and lost 56-49 to St. Charles.

The Knights dropped to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in what figures to remain a tightly contested CCL.

Ready opened league action with a 48-46 win over DeSales on Dec. 18.

“We were quarantined until (Jan. 5), which was our first day back, and we’ve got two guys out, but we’re probably not going to be the only ones going through that,” coach Tony Bisutti said. “That’s going to be this year. It’s just, I don’t know, the only thing that bothers me versus the physical mistakes is the lack of urgency on our part, but I’m thinking they’re pretty tired. We only played six guys in the second half (against Hartley).”

Parham, who scored 26 points against DeSales and 24 against St. Clairsville, was averaging 18 points through four games. A four-year regular who is hoping to play collegiately, he had 1,005 career points after scoring 13 against St. Charles.

“We just have to keep fighting, never give up and move the ball around,” Parham said. “We’ve got a lot of pieces. We were a little sluggish being off for two weeks, but we’re not going to blame it on that. We’ve got a lot of height and we’re very deep, with a lot of sophomores that play. We’re deep and we’ve got a lot of guys in the rotation. My game has gotten a lot better. I try to work a lot.”

Ready had nine players in its rotation against St. Charles, with senior guard P.J. Daniels scoring 10 points, senior guard Garrison Budd finishing with nine and sophomore post player Kaleb Schaffer adding eight.

Senior guards Azzan Daniels and Keenan Johnston, junior guard Troy Hixson, sophomore guard Luke Ruth and sophomore forward Charlie Russell are others who are contributing.

Senior forward Kyle Gramlich is another expected to contribute.

“When we’re pressuring and getting out (in transition, we look good),” Bisutti said. “St. Clairsville wanted to run, too, and we forced 27 turnovers against them, so that always helps.

“(Parham) has had a great career to this point and I’m sure he’ll finish up great. We ask him to do a lot of things. It’s probably not fair what we ask him to do. He plays five positions. We’ll work it out and get back to where we want to be.”

Wrestlers happy

to get started

Heading into the CCL tournament Jan. 13 at DeSales, the wrestling team had participated in a tri-match and a quad after being given the OK to begin competing in late December.

Senior Aiden Aiello (145 pounds) won his first five matches and junior Paul Martello (160) won four of his first five.

In a tri Jan. 9 at Columbus Academy that also included Cardington, Aiello, Martello and junior Ricky Schnarr (138) each went 2-0 and juniors Noah Foughty (132) and Zac McAndrew (170) both won one match.

Junior Dylan Melrose (heavyweight), sophomores Brian Fitzsimmons (182), Aidan Montgomery (220) and Lee Tracy Jr. (195) and freshman Ryan Schnarr (126) also have seen action.

Junior Devin Malone (heavyweight) and sophomore Jerad Koboi (195) are likely out for the season because of injuries.

Ready is scheduled to visit Academy for another tri-match Jan. 20.

“(Jan. 9) was better than (our matches Dec. 30 against Central Crossing, Delaware and Westerville South),” coach Anthony Aiello said. “I have two kids that were wrestling their first matches so their nerves were taking over a little bit. (Jan. 9) there were no spectators, but they’re getting better each week. We’ve just got to build their confidence.”

Bowling teams

begin season

After having the beginning of their season paused throughout December, the boys and girls bowling teams got started in early January.

On Jan. 5 at RollHouse Entertainment Columbus, which formerly was known as Game of Western Columbus, the boys lost to DeSales 2,260-2,245 and the girls lost to the Stallions 1,584-1,317.

The boys then beat St. Charles 2,227-1,942 on Jan. 8 at RollHouse.

Through four games for the boys, Luke Jahn was averaging 205.5, followed by Philip Ryan (204.3), Zach Jahn (196.8), Luis Roque (177.8) and Wesley Hendricks (160.5).

In the girls’ loss to DeSales, Emma Pond averaged 147.0, Cece Muraco averaged 121.5 and Maddie Brewster, Jennifer Pond and Nevaeh Forby also competed.

Both teams continue CCL action with matches against DeSales on Jan. 19 at Capri Lanes and against Hartley on Jan. 20 at RollHouse and Jan. 22 at Holiday Lanes.

The Knights also compete in the COHSBC-D Division with each of the other four CCL schools and seven City League programs, but City sports have been paused until at least Jan. 23.

