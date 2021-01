Wrestling: Westland's Bryson Palmer earns 100th career win

Westland senior wrestler Bryson Palmer reached 100 career wins with a pin of Pickerington North’s Drennen Landenberger in 3 minutes, 17 seconds at 126 pounds Jan. 14.

“Reaching (100) wins is a big accomplishment,” coach Brent Allerding said. “We are proud of the work he’s put in and sacrifices he’s made to earn such high accomplishments.”

Westland lost to host North 36-25 in an OCC-Ohio Division match.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank