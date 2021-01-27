Boys Basketball: Ready's Tony Bisutti earns 400th career coaching victory

With the Ready boys basketball team’s 85-36 victory over Northside Christian on Jan. 26, coach Tony Bisutti earned the 400th win of his 29-year career.

Bisutti has gone 32-24 since taking over the Silver Knights in 2018-19, including 5-4 this season after a 16-7 finish last winter.

He has a career record of 400-238.

“(Getting) 400 means you have a lot of good players over the years and good coaches around you,” Bisutti said. “And I swear that almost all of those wins were really hard games.”

A 1979 DeSales graduate, Bisutti became an assistant at his alma mater in 1984-85. He served in that role for three seasons, including in 1986-87 when the Stallions won the Class AA state title under Vince Chickarella.

He then took over at DeSales and led the program to an 84-49 mark in six seasons before coaching for two seasons at New Philadelphia.

Bisutti was named the first coach at Dublin Scioto after the school opened for the 1995-96 school year and led the program for 18 seasons.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek