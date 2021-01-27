West Side: Coming Up

ThisWeek group

To add or update a listing, email editorial@thisweeknews.com.

Todd Berry Enterprises, monthly dinner show, 6 to 8 p.m. the last Thursday of the month at Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 2005 Stringtown Road, Grove City. Guests can watch a dinner show for $5 with the purchase of a buffet. For details and to purchase tickets, call 614-763-5900.

Free Fresh Produce Market, 9 to 11 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at the Prairie Township Fire Department, 123 Inah Ave. The produce market will include fruits and vegetables. No appointment is required. Attendees must bring identification. For details, go to myfcph.org/chat.

Meetings

Veterans breakfasts, 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays at the Central Ohio Military Museum, 1010 High St., Harrisburg. Veterans may have coffee and doughnuts and listen to a guest speaker. For details, call 614-992-4110.

American Legion Galloway Post 799, 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Prairie Township fire station, 23 Maple Drive, Columbus. For information, contact David Mashburn at 614-743-5162.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6065, 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Prairie Township Senior Center, 4616 W. Broad St. The Ladies Auxiliary meets the same time. For more information, call Will Davis at 614-309-0171.

Toastmasters International, open to residents of Grove City, Galloway, southwest Franklin County, Georgesville, Lilly Chapel, 7 to 8 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Crossroads United Methodist Church, Rooms 8 and 9, 1100 S. Hague Ave. Meetings focus on elements of speaking, confidence and how to relate information to others in an atmosphere of camaraderie. For more information, call Kathy Donavan at 614-370-5000.

New Neighbors League of Greater Columbus, monthly luncheon the second Tuesday of each month, informal monthly coffees in members’ homes and monthly book clubs for women who have moved to the Columbus Metro areas within a year of relocation. For meeting times and locations, visit newneighborscolumbus.com. For information, email nnlcolumbus@yahoo.com.

Compassionate Friends, providing grief support after the death of a child, 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday and 2 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Road, Columbus. For more information, call 614-882-8986.

Columbus Folk Dancers, 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at Clinton Heights Lutheran Church, 15 Clinton Heights Ave., Columbus. Guests can participate in recreational international folk dancing. The first lesson is free. For details and directions, go to recfolkdancecolumbus.org/CFD, call 614-262-7248 or email ljsdancer@gmail.com.

Support groups

Diabetes Support Group, sponsored by Mount Carmel Franklinton Healthy Living Center, 11 a.m. to noon on the second Monday of each month at 777 W. State St., Building 2, Columbus. Participants will receive information on diabetes and diabetes self-care activities. Those diagnosed with diabetes and their family members and friends are invited. There is no fee. For more information, call 614-234-5433. Meetings are subject to change.

Celebrate Recovery, a Bible-based and balanced program to help people overcome their hurts, habits and hangups, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Cypress Church, 377 Alton Darby Creek Road, Galloway. The public is invited. For information, visit cypresschurch.tv or call 614-878-8192.

Grove City “Dine and Share” grief and loss support group, 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month in the Fireside Room at Grove City United Methodist Church, 2650 Columbus St. The evening begins with a potluck dinner, followed by a sharing group at 7:15 p.m. Participants can take part in the dinner or just the group program.

Family Safety & Domestic Violence Advocacy Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. the last Thursday of each month at Pinnacle Community Center, 1710 Harbor Mist Drive, Grove City. For information, contact Audry Hardy at 888-463-5758 or email to info@hopehealinghouse.org.

Caregiver Support Group, noon to 1 p.m. or 5:30 to 7 p.m., each third Wednesday of the month at the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging, 3776 S. High St. Topics covered include the hiring of in-home help, qualifying for homecare programs and dealing with the everyday stresses of caregiving. There is no cost and free parking is available. Registration is necessary; caregivers can contact the agency at 614-645-7250, 1-800-569-7277 or via email at coaaa@coaaa.org.

Al-Anon, for friends and families of alcoholics, for meeting information, visit coafg.org.

Adult Epilepsy Support Group, 6:15 to 8 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Riverside Hospital Conference Center, 500 Thomas Lane. Call 614-315-0437.

Bipolar Anonymous, 7 p.m. Thursdays at Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 7 W. Henderson Road. Call 614-895-1002.

Bone Marrow Transplant Support Group, 1 to 2 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month in Room 322 at James Cancer Hospital, 300 W. 10th Ave. To register, call 614-293-9152.

Breast Cancer Support Group, led by a psychologist, social workers and registered nurses. The groups are ongoing, join any time. Call Mount Carmel at 614-546-4180.

Pro-Mom (Parent Resource Organization-Mothers on Mothering), a nonprofit volunteer organization for mothers and children, offers parent education courses, organized child-centered activities, support and social opportunities for families. Meets the third Monday of every month. Call Colleen Hull at 614-844-6374.