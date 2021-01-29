Ready Roundup: Silver Knights bowlers focusing on positives from season

His season has included some ups and downs, but Ready senior Luke Jahn couldn’t be happier with what he and his teammates on the boys bowling team have been experiencing the past few weeks.

The Silver Knights split with Hartley, winning 1,998-1,939 on Jan. 20 and losing 2,103-1,987 on Jan. 22 to move to 4-2 overall and in the CCL and 4-1 in the COHSBC-D Division.

“Honestly, (having a season has) meant the world to me,” Jahn said. “I was praying I was going to have a season. We first found out it might be canceled and then when I heard we’d even have half a season, I was so happy. One thing we want to do is win the CCL and we want to get past the sectionals and get to district. We’re really good compared to last year, so we definitely can possibly make a run this year.”

Jahn was averaging 186.3 pins per game through six matches, behind junior brother Zach Jahn’s team-leading 191.3 and ahead of junior Philip Ryan’s 174.4. Senior Wesley Hendricks and sophomore Luis Roque also have been key contributors.

Ready’s season didn’t begin until January because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“To be honest, when they said we were canceling the first half, I wasn’t sure if we’d have a second half,” Zach Jahn said. “I really like to bowl. I've been doing it since my freshman year and it’s really meant something to be able to bowl with the rest of the team. I think I’ve vastly improved from last year, which is good since last year I averaged about 160.”

The boys team opens the postseason with Division II sectional action Feb. 13 at HP Lanes, with the top 12 teams and top 12 individuals not on qualifying teams advancing to district Feb. 15 at the same site.

The girls sectional is Feb. 12 at HP Lanes, and district is Feb. 15 at the same site.

The girls team was 2-3 overall and in the CCL and 1-3 in the COHSBC-D after beating Hartley 1,437-1,365 on Jan. 22.

Sophomore Jennifer Pond was averaging a team-best 129.1 through five matches, with senior Emma Pond, junior Maddie Brewster and sophomores Nevaeh Forby and Cece Muraco also contributing.

“I think it’s terrific that we at least got part of the season in,” coach Russ Rehner said. “Even though we’ve had a shortage of matches this year, I think we still have quality teams. ...

“The boys team is very good this year. I’m anticipating them doing well throughout the rest of the season and hopefully into the sectionals. Our girls team is very young. We have five girls that are participating this year, with Emma being a senior. It’s one of those years where you’re grateful you can field a team.”

Girls basketball team

trying to find way

The girls basketball team is in a busy stretch of games before the Division III district tournament begins Feb. 17. The tournament drawing is Jan. 31.

After losing 48-40 to Buckeye Valley on Jan. 25, the Knights were 0-6 overall.

They opened CCL action with a 59-9 loss to Watterson on Jan. 20 and then fell 46-25 to DeSales the next day in league play.

“It’s been very rough going to say the least,” coach Joe Lang said. “They really are giving me a good effort. Their attitude has been great.”

The Knights were quarantined during the final two weeks of November after an opposing player tested positive for COVID-19 following a scrimmage. They opened with a 59-45 loss to Delaware on Dec. 29, lost to Williamsport Westfall 38-34 on Jan. 2 and then went into another quarantine from Jan. 3-18.

“I was limited to a few emails encouraging the team to try to get in some running and any ball-handling or shooting they could do,” Lang said. “We came back Jan. 18. There was no school that day so we had a morning walkthrough and shootaround to go over some things. At that point, we’d already (not been able to play) eight (scheduled games), so I decided to go ahead and play that night just to get some games in.”

On Jan. 18, Ready was leading Fisher Catholic 9-4 after one quarter and trailed just 20-17 at halftime but lost 51-36.

The Knights committed 31 turnovers and shot just 4-for-30 from the field against Watterson.

Then against DeSales, Ready led 13-7 after one quarter but ended up committing 44 turnovers.

“Lack of basic fundamentals is a major issue that goes along with not being in very good shape due to 28 days off in the middle of the season,” Lang said. “The problem now is lack of practice time.”

Junior post player Sierra Schlosser was averaging 8.5 points through five games to lead the offense. Against DeSales, Schlosser had nine points, junior forward Elizabeth Augustino scored seven and sophomore guard Hope Orders added six.

Junior guards Abigail Grundei, Claire Larger and Reagan Wheatley and freshman post player Amore Maker also have been key contributors.

Against Buckeye Valley, Orders scored 20 points and Schlosser had 13.

Boys basketball team

playing tight games

The boys basketball team has another week to build on its Division III district tournament résumé before the drawing is held Feb. 7.

Although the Knights’ record might not stand out, they figure to be battle-tested for the postseason, which begins Feb. 24.

After beating Watterson 69-49 on Jan. 13 and Hartley 53-47 on Jan. 15 to improve to 3-2 in the CCL, Ready lost back-to-back close games to a pair of strong Division II programs.

Ready lost 48-44 on Jan. 19 to Jonathan Alder, which was sixth in last week’s state poll, and then fell 82-79 to Waverly on Jan. 23 to drop to 4-4 overall.

On Jan. 26, the Knights defeated Northside Christian 85-36 for coach Tony Bisutti’s 400th career win.

Against Jonathan Alder, sophomore wing player Charlie Russell had 14 points, senior guard Garrison Budd scored nine and senior guard Darius Parham added eight.

Against Waverly, the Knights couldn’t overcome a 37-point performance by Trey Robertson that included him making a pair of free throws with 0.7 of a second left to seal the win. Russell made a layup with 4.1 seconds to go to cut it to 80-79.

Parham was averaging 16 points through eight games and Budd, Russell and sophomore post player Kaleb Schaffer all were averaging between eight and 10 points.

Senior forwards P.J. Daniels and Kyle Gramlich, senior guard Keenan Johnston, junior guard Troy Hixson and sophomore guard Luke Ruth also have been key contributors.

