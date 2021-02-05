Wrestling: Westland's Jakob Hurley earns 100th career win

Jakob Hurley became the second Westland wrestler in the last month to reach 100 career wins with a victory Feb. 4 at home.

Hurley, a junior, beat Dresden Tri-Valley's Jason Patterson 8-2 at 160 pounds to reach the milestone.

Senior Bryson Palmer earned his 100th career win Jan. 14 with a pin of Pickerington North’s Drennen Landenberger in 3 minutes, 17 seconds at 126 pounds.

“It’s a great milestone,” Hurley said. “I’m sure every wrestler in their high school career dreams of getting 100 wins. I put a lot of hard work into it, but we’re not stopping here. The next win goal is 150.”

Hurley is 24-3 on the season and 100-16 for his career.

Westland lost to Tri-Valley 57-14 and Sparta Highland 36-24.

Hurley and Palmer both qualified for the Division I state tournament last season, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

