Wrestling: Tyler Jude joins 100-win club for Westland Cougars

Tyler Jude became the third Westland wrestler this season to reach 100 wins for his career, joining Jakob Hurley and Bryson Palmer.

Jude, a junior, trailed Olentangy Liberty’s Jaxson Rosselli 4-2 in the third period at 106 pounds on Feb. 6 before recording a pin in 5 minutes for his milestone win.

“I am very proud of Tyler reaching his 100th win as a junior,” coach Brent Allerding said. “He won the match in typical Tyler fashion with a lot of action, uncomfortable moments and relentless pace. He earned the victory against one of the top wrestlers in Ohio, which made it even more exciting.”

In individual state rankings released Feb. 3, Rosselli was eighth and Jude was ninth at 106.

Hurley earned his 100th win Feb. 4 at home against Dresden Tri-Valley and Palmer recorded his 100th win Jan. 14 at Pickerington North.

Jude went 3-0 in the quad at Liberty to improve to 26-1 on the season and 100-30 for his career.

