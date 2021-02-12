Westland Roundup: Cougars wrestling trio tuning up for postseason battles

Although its roster lacks quantity, the Westland wrestling team features plenty of quality, including three athletes who achieved the same milestone in the last month.

Senior Bryson Palmer and juniors Jakob Hurley and Tyler Jude all earned their 100th career win, and now they want to add to that achievement in the postseason.

Palmer and Hurley both are seeking a second consecutive Division I state tournament berth, while Jude is looking for his first trip to state.

“It speaks to the expectations that these guys have,” third-year coach Brent Allerding said of the trio. “They bring everything to the room; they bring it to matches and tournaments. The expectations and the culture they’ve established, it’s paid off since day one, at least since I’ve been around them. They had success right out of the gate.”

Westland will compete in an 11-team sectional Feb. 27 at Marysville, with the top four finishers in each weight class advancing to district March 6 and 7 at Hilliard Darby.

At district, the top four finishers in each weight class advance to state March 12-14 at a site to be determined.

Palmer (126 pounds) and Hurley (145) both qualified for state last season, but the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Jude was a state alternate after finishing fifth at district at 113.

Jude joined Palmer and Hurley in the 100-win club Feb. 6 during a quad at Olentangy Liberty. He trailed Liberty’s Jaxson Rosselli 4-2 in the third period at 106 before recording a pin in 5 minutes for his milestone win.

In individual state rankings released Feb. 3, Rosselli was eighth and Jude was ninth at 106.

Jude, who went 3-0 in the quad, was 26-1 on the season and 100-30 for his career before the Cougars competed against Grove City on Feb. 11 in OCC-Ohio Division action.

“It makes me feel good,” Jude said of his accomplishment. “I’m proud of myself for doing that. It took a lot of work.”

Jude, who began wrestling in eighth grade at Norton Middle School, credits his fraternal twin brother, Trent, for generating his interest in the sport.

“Trent wrestled in seventh grade and I went to all of his tournaments,” Tyler said. “I thought it was a pretty good way to release some anger, so in eighth grade I decided to join and I fell in love with it from the beginning. I was getting better and better, and eventually I learned what the sport was about.”

Trent Jude should be the next Westland wrestler to reach 100 wins, as he had 87 before facing Grove City.

Palmer reached 100 wins with a pin of Pickerington North’s Drennen Landenberger in 3:17 at 126 on Jan. 14.

He was 20-4 for the season and 111-38 for his career before competing against Grove City.

“We may not have a lot of wrestlers, but what we do have, we have quality,” Palmer said. “So we’re just focusing on getting every single guy as good as we can, as high as we can and as far as they can make it.”

Palmer is the lone senior in the program. He began wrestling in seventh grade at Norton and plans to compete in college, but hasn’t selected a school.

For his 100th win, Hurley beat Dresden Tri-Valley’s Jason Patterson 8-2 at 160 on Feb. 4 at home.

He was 25-5 on the season and 101-18 for his career before Feb. 11.

“I don’t know if we could do this without each other,” Hurley said, referring to Jude and Palmer. “We fuel off of that energy. We don’t have too many kids, but it benefits us. We have eight guys, but three of our eight guys have 100 wins. That’s saying something. This group of guys are tight. We all make each other better. We all push each other to our limits.”

Hurley was introduced to the sport in kindergarten at West Franklin Elementary School through Ready’s youth program. The program was guided by Chance Van Gundy, a former coach at Central Crossing and Ready and the current coach at Dublin Coffman.

All three credit Allerding for their development in the sport.

“He’s been really great with conditioning and lifting, and on top of that, bringing out the intensity,” Palmer said. “Wrestling is very intense and a rough sport, and he’s really been able to bring that out in all of us.”

Westland faced Gahanna on Feb. 12 to close out league action and competed in a quad at Olentangy Berlin on Feb. 13 to conclude its regular season.

Boys basketball team

prepares for postseason

The boys basketball team is looking to close the season on a positive note.

The Cougars were 2-14 overall and 0-8 in the OCC-Ohio before playing Westerville Central on Feb. 12.

Westland is seeded 44th in the Division I district tournament and will visit 38th-seeded Mount Vernon in the first round Feb. 23.

The Cougars lost at Canal Winchester 83-49 on Feb. 6. Derrick Bogay led Westland with 14 points and Drew Panning scored 13.

“I’ve never been more upset with the group,” coach Rob Hayes said of the loss to the Indians. “It’s been years since I’ve been that upset. They just did not show up to play. There was zero competitiveness, zero teamwork, zero passion for the game, so I was really ticked off.”

Bogay scored a career-high 30 points in a 72-58 loss to visiting New Albany on Feb. 5. Sohn McGee added 12 points.

Westland lost to visiting Franklin Heights 61-50 on Feb. 9.

Gymnastics team to

compete in league meet

The gymnastics team will compete in the OCC-Central meet Feb. 20 at Thomas Worthington, followed by the district meet Feb. 27 at Worthington Kilbourne.

The Cougars’ roster features Emilee Adams, Emily France, Chloe Sanchez and Kaylee Seabolt.

“Our goal is to increase all-around scores and our goals (following the season) are to remain in the gym during the offseason and start training new team members,” assistant coach Brittany Maynard said.

