Ready Roundup: Silver Knights' Luke Jahn rolls into state bowling tournament

As he and his teammates on the Ready boys bowling team waited to hear the final results of the Division II district tournament Feb. 15 at HP Lanes, senior Luke Jahn wasn’t sure what to believe when someone told him he may have rolled one of the best scores of the event.

Jahn struggled to hold back his emotions when it was confirmed a short time later that his 604 three-game series gave him a fourth-place finish and the second and final individual berth to the state tournament Feb. 27 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

“My goal was just to average 200,” Jahn said. “I didn’t think I was going to make it any further and the next thing I know … I’m so happy. I can’t believe I get to advance.”

Ready opened the postseason with a sixth-place finish (3,366) in the 27-team sectional Feb. 13 at HP Lanes behind champion Heath (3,772) as the top 12 teams advanced to district.

Sophomore Philip Ryan led the Silver Knights at sectional with a tie for 10th place (559) while Jahn tied for 34th (511).

Both bowlers improved on their scores at district, with Ryan finishing eighth (576).

Ready placed fourth (3,475) as Heath (3,755) and Cardington (3,740) advanced to state.

“It was hard at first having to get used to the pattern,” Ryan said. “It was the same as (sectional), but it kind of broke down a little quicker for me. (We’re happy), especially because last year we made it here and we finished (11th of 12 teams).”

Also competing at district were senior Wesley Hendricks (tied for 26th, 511), junior Zach Jahn (37th, 488) and sophomore Luis Roque (62nd, 397).

The girls were 17th (2,509) in the 22-team sectional Feb. 12 at HP Lanes as the top 12 advanced, but sophomore Cece Muraco tied for 38th (419) to earn one of the 12 individual berths to district. Sophomore Jennifer Pond finished 51st (395) and missed advancing by six pins.

At district, Muraco finished 59th (371).

Coach Russ Rehner was pleased with how his bowlers performed at district following a regular season in which the boys team competed in just 11 matches after the first month of the season was shelved because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Our Baker games (for the boys team) weren’t too good (at district),” Rehner said. “We just didn’t carry like we did (at sectional), but hey, we improved from (sectional to district) and that’s the bottom line. We had one girl here in Cece Muraco and she really improved from last year. She was terrific.”

Basketball teams

begin tourney play

The boys basketball team opens Division III district tournament action Feb. 24 at home against 17th-seeded Marion Elgin, with the winner to play 14th-seeded Wellington in the second round Feb. 27 at the home of the better seed.

With a 70-38 victory over Patriot Prep on Feb. 13, the Knights improved to 9-5 overall. They lost to St. Charles 62-45 on Feb. 12 to finish 4-4 in the CCL.

If seventh-seeded Ready wins its first two tournament games, it will play third-seeded Johnstown, 15th-seeded Mount Gilead or 16th-seeded Marion Pleasant in a district semifinal March 2 at the home of the better seed.

Fourth-seeded North Union and fifth-seeded Africentric are among the potential opponents if the Knights advance to a district final March 5.

“It’s not going to be easy,” coach Tony Bisutti said. “I think Division III is real top-heavy. There are five to six really good teams and then there’s kind of a drop-off.

“Being students of the game, being able to adjust to things mentally on our own without trying to coach everything and just trying to understand exactly what we want on every given set (will be important). We’ll have to work on our situations like coming out of the half and on what we’re going to do.”

Through 13 games, senior guard Darius Parham was averaging 19 points, sophomore post player Kaleb Shaffer was averaging 12, senior guard Garrison Budd was averaging nine and sophomore wing player Charlie Russell was averaging seven.

“Charlie’s certainly been playing a lot of minutes,” Bisutti said. “He’s in the mix. He’s a sophomore so he has sophomore moments, but he’s doing a lot of good things for us.”

The girls basketball team beat Central Crossing 49-32 on Feb. 13 to improve to 2-7. Sophomore guard Hope Orders scored 13 points and freshman post player Amore Maker had 11.

The Knights were seeded 15th for the Division III district tournament and opened Feb. 17 at fifth-seeded Mount Gilead, with the winner facing 17th-seeded Grandview on Feb. 20.

If Ready won both of those games, it will play top-seeded Worthington Christian or 18th-seeded Amanda-Clearcreek in a district semifinal Feb. 23 at the home of the better seed.

The district final is Feb. 26.

Swimmers open

postseason action

The swimming program had four competitors enter Division II sectional competition, with three girls competing Feb. 12 at Columbus School for Girls and the lone boy competing Feb. 14 at Columbus Academy.

In the girls sectional, Ready scored 37 points to finish behind CSG (452), Hartley (275) and Bexley (208).

Senior Elaine Smith led the way by winning the 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 30.29 seconds) and finishing third in the 200 free (2:03.51) as she advanced to district Feb. 18 at Bowling Green in both events.

At district, the top two finishers in each event automatically advanced to the state meet Feb. 24 at Branin Natatorium in Canton. The remaining state qualifiers were determined based on times from all district meets statewide.

Also competing for the girls team at sectional were senior Michelle Vanegas in the 50 free (14th, 43.5) and 100 free (13th, 1:39.6) and freshman Layne McChesney in the 50 free (eighth, 28.48) and 100 free (ninth, 1:07.36).

In the boys sectional, freshman Tyler Fields was 30th in the 50 free (33.48) and 33rd in the 100 free (1:19.52).

