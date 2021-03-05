Ready Roundup: Silver Knights' Luke Jahn learns lessons from bowling at state

Luke Jahn expected the competition to be tougher, but the Ready senior ended up having an eye-opening experience in the Division II state boys bowling tournament Feb. 27 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The lone representative for the Silver Knights at state, Jahn tied for 59th with a 498 three-game series. Versailles’ Tyler Gehret earned medalist honors with a 684.

“They made me look bad,” Jahn said. “I’ve still got a lot to learn. I was really excited to compete because it shows me how much I need to learn. Now I can’t wait to start practicing more.”

Although Jahn isn’t planning to play collegiately, he hopes being on the Ready varsity for three seasons has helped to lay the groundwork for competing in adult leagues.

Jahn’s best performance at state came when he rolled a 180 in his second game.

After finishing 34th (511) at sectional but seeing his team advance to district with a sixth-place finish (3,366) on Feb. 13 at HP Lanes, Jahn finished fourth (604) at district Feb. 15 at HP Lanes to earn the second of two individual state-qualifying berths.

“I thought I was going to be able to compete (at state), but (the competition) was on a whole other level,” Jahn said. “I still can’t believe that I got to be among the top 5 percent of all bowlers in the state. I got to see bowlers from towns I’ve never heard of before. It was really fun. It was really humbling and a really good lesson going forward.

“I’ve practiced (at Wayne Webb’s) all the time so it was familiar to me, but just not the oil pattern. It was a shorter pattern, but it was heavy all over. I couldn’t find my spot and I had to adjust every single game, so it was rough. I was disappointed, but then I realized I was just happy to be there.”

The Knights got their season started in January and the boys team went 6-5 overall, including finishing second (5-3) in the CCL behind Hartley (6-2).

Jahn averaged 182.1 in COHSBC play to finish second on the team behind his junior brother, Zach Jahn (184.3), followed by sophomore Philip Ryan (177.1).

Senior Wesley Hendricks and sophomores Luis Roque and Adam Schwab were other contributors.

“It’s always exciting to have an individual make it to the state tournament,” coach Russ Rehner said. “It was great seeing all of the hard work pay off to get them to that level. Luke did well. It’s difficult to score at times not having much practice time on a more challenging pattern. It’s a learning process that will make him better in future tournaments.”

The girls team had one district qualifier in sophomore Cece Muraco, who tied for 38th (419) at sectional Feb. 12 at HP Lanes and then was 59th (371) at district.

The only senior on the girls team was Emma Pond, who posted the team’s third-best score at sectional with a 373, also behind sophomore Jennifer Pond (395).

Junior Maddie Brewster and sophomore Nevaeh Forby also were contributors.

“We measure success by improvement and surely both teams did improve from the first practice in November until the last match and tournament in February,” Rehner said.

Boys basketball team

makes district semi

The seventh-seeded boys basketball team outscored 14th-seeded Wellington 25-2 in the first quarter on its way to a 72-49 victory Feb. 27 in the second round of the Division III district tournament.

That sent the Knights into a district semifinal March 2 against third-seeded Johnstown, giving them an opportunity to avenge a 56-47 loss to the Johnnies in the same round last season, but Ready lost 62-52.

Senior guard Darius Parham scored 19 points against Johnstown.

Ready, which opened the postseason with a 66-43 victory Feb. 24 over Marion Elgin, finished 12-7.

Parham had 25 points and sophomore post player Kaleb Shaffer scored 20 against Wellington, which was a district champion last season and entered the contest on a three-game winning streak.

“We really jumped out on them and it was a pretty amazing start,” coach Tony Bisutti said. “It was 28-2 at one point and they had some runs. After that it was kind of them having some runs and we answered back. They got it to (within) 14 in the third quarter but that was probably as close as it got.”

Two wrestlers advance

to district tournament

The wrestling team had a pair of qualifiers to the Division III district tournament in senior Aiden Aiello (138 pounds) and junior Paul Martello (145) from the sectional Feb. 27 and 28 at Madison Plains.

The top four finishers in each weight class at district March 5 and 6 at Coshocton advanced to the state tournament March 13 and 14 at Marion Harding.

At sectional, Aiello went 4-0 to capture the championship and improve to 25-0. Martello was runner-up and took an 18-3 record into district.

Aiello beat Amanda-Clearcreek’s Luke Herron 13-6 in the title match while Martello lost to Centerburg’s Donnell Marshall 6-3 in the final.

Also at sectional, junior Evan O’Connell (132) went 1-2 and junior Noah Hamilton (126) and sophomores Aiden Montgomery (220) and Dylan Melrose (heavyweight) all went 0-2.

BOWLING

•Record: Boys — 6-5 overall; Girls — 3-5 overall

•League finish: Boys — 5-3 (second) in CCL behind Hartley (6-2); Girls — 2-4 (fourth) in CCL behind champion DeSales (6-0)

•Seniors lost: Boys — Wesley Hendricks and Luke Jahn; Girls — Emma Pond

•Key returnees: Boys — Zach Jahn, Luis Roque and Philip Ryan; Girls — Maddie Brewster, Nevaeh Forby, Cece Muraco and Jennifer Pond

•Postseason: Boys — Sixth (3,366) at sectional behind champion Heath (3,772), fourth (3,475) at district behind champion Heath (3,755); Girls — 17th (2,509) at sectional behind champion Worthington Christian (3,410)