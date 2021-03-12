Westland Roundup: Tyler Jude ends district title drought for Cougars wrestlers

Tyler Jude hopes he’s setting a path for future Westland wrestlers.

The junior earned the program’s first district title since 2005, going 4-0 at 106 pounds in the Division I district tournament March 6 and 7 at Hilliard Darby.

Jake Farrell (119) and Chad Barga (145) each finished first at district in 2005.

“This feels good,” Jude said. “I hope people can follow behind me. All the middle-schoolers coming up, I hope they can do the same. All you have to do is put the work in, have the right attitude and you can get there.”

Jude qualified for state March 13 and 14 at Darby along with teammate Jakob Hurley, who finished second at 152.

Although he placed second in the Marysville sectional Feb. 27, Jude defeated a pair of sectional champions in winning his district title. He pinned Watkins Memorial’s Gavyn Louks in 3 minutes, 12 seconds in a quarterfinal and defeated Olentangy Liberty’s Jaxson Rosselli 12-8 in the final.

“I’m sure everyone knows who I am now,” Jude said. “I was (a second seed) and I ended up pinning kids who were seeded first and second. That’s pretty impressive to me.”

Jude pinned Rosselli in 5:00 on Feb. 6 for his 100th career win.

“When Tyler is on, he’s tough to beat, and he was on (at district),” coach Brent Allerding said. “When he’s rolling, he’s as good as they come. It’s hard to match his aggression, his intensity. I’m real proud of him.”

Hurley lost his district title match to Liberty’s Lucas Uliano 14-3.

“It seems like Jake has wrestled Uliano a million times,” Allerding said. “Uliano is a great wrestler. Jake had a big win in the semis. He came through.”

Hurley defeated Marysville’s Will Erryl 3-1 in overtime in a semifinal to secure his state berth.

Hurley and Bryson Palmer qualified for state last season, but the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Palmer was a state alternate this season after finishing fifth at district at 132. Jacob Mullens also was a state alternate after placing fifth at 195.

Also at district for the Cougars, Trent Jude went 1-2 at 113.

Westland finished sixth (75) behind champion Dublin Coffman (228.5) as 40 teams scored. It was its best finish since placing fifth (79) in 2003, and a big leap from placing 10th (52.5) last season.

“We thought we could be top five, but sixth is pretty good,” Allerding said. “We have eight kids and four of them placed in the district tournament, so we’re pretty happy.”

Gymnastics team

hopes to add depth

Gymnastics coach Lavon Maynard and assistant Brittany Maynard hope to add athletes to the roster during the offseason.

“With this year being COVID-related, it put a little bit of a challenge on getting people to come out for the team, especially since we weren’t even sure at the time of the season starting if there was going to be a season,” Brittany Maynard said. “Hopefully with things moving back to a more normal that will be a little less of a factor.

“We offer open gyms in the summer and get the kids who are interested in coming out for the team to start getting in the gym and working on their skills. We can also recruit some of the girls we had from the cheerleading team that we know have some basic tumbling skills and some gymnastics experience as well.”

Westland did not have enough gymnasts for a team score in the district meet Feb. 27 at Worthington Kilbourne and also did not have enough competitors for a placement in the OCC-Central Division.

Sophomore Chloe Sanchez was the team’s lone all-around competitor (96th, 27.55) at district.

Senior Kaylee Seabolt, junior Emilee Adams and sophomore Emily France also competed.

“The girls ended the season very well,” Brittany Maynard said. “We had some of our highest scores (at district), so they were very excited about that. There were lots of smile after routines, so I’m very happy.”

Basketball players

receive honors

Boys basketball player Sohn McGee and girls basketball player Hannah Kershaw were named honorable mention all-district in Division I.

