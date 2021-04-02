Ready Roundup: Baseball team gets fresh start under new coach Joe Dimel

For Joe Dimel, serving as Ready’s baseball coach feels a bit “nostalgic" considering he grew up around the corner from the school before later moving to West Jefferson.

Dimel went on to coach baseball and wrestling at Franklin Heights and also previously served as the wrestling coach at St. Charles and as an assistant wrestling coach at Grove City.

He took over the Silver Knights in late 2019 but didn’t get to lead the team on the field last spring after the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“I grew up four doors down from here,” Dimel said. “With the opportunity to coach here, (I’m) excited to be here.”

Dimel inherited a program that went 2-38 in two seasons under Bruce Lunsford, including 0-20 in 2019.

Seniors Cael Dent (RF) and Stephen Reed (C) and junior Byron Scott (2B) all are key returnees from the 2019 team. Dent was one of the team’s top hitters that season.

Senior Jacob Metz is expected to bat leadoff and play center field, with junior Kenny Haynes serving as one of the pitchers and batting in the middle of the lineup.

Sophomore Logan Dimel, who is the coach’s son, is playing first base and pitching, with junior Preston Macioce (3B) and sophomores Tyler Basil (LF/P) and Rylan Williams (SS/P) also starting.

Junior Marvin Sutton, sophomores Cullen Dent and Andrew Wolfe and freshmen Dominic Eiden, Jude Kusan and Donovin Macioce are others in the mix to see playing time at multiple positions.

“The challenge we’re facing right now is that you’ve got some guys that have never really won baseball games,” coach Dimel said. “Getting that confidence back in the program is the main focus and I think we’ve got huge upside. We’ve got some pretty talented young players and some strong leadership from our senior group, so I feel pretty excited about what our future holds.”

BASEBALL

•Coach: Joe Dimel, first season

•Next game: April 6 at Zanesville Rosecrans

•Key athletes: Tyler Basil, Cael Dent, Logan Dimel, Kenny Haynes, Preston Macioce, Jacob Metz, Stephen Reed, Byron Scott and Rylan Williams

Softball squad

again looks strong

Of the 17 players who are beginning the season with the softball team, eight gained at least some experience at the varsity level in 2019.

That season, the Knights went 18-7 and had a second consecutive Division III district runner-up finish.

Ready no longer has 2020 graduate Hannah Bryan, a three-year starter who hit .459 as a junior and is now competing for Ohio State, but it’s hoping to pick up where it left off in 2019.

“It’s been a long year but it just feels nice to be around them, being outside and doing all that we like to do,” coach Jen Goff said. “We’ve moved tons of people around (from their positions two years ago). For the most part our whole starting nine played last summer so that’s helpful. As soon as we could start last summer, all my kids were champing at the bit to be on our field.”

Junior Joely Ciborek, who pitched 24 1/3 innings as a freshman while serving as the No. 2 pitcher behind 2019 graduate Skylar Lafferty, is expected to see the most time in the circle.

Junior Emma Sweetman, who hit .375 and scored 22 runs in 2019, has moved from second base to shortstop.

Senior Sarah Ranke started in left field in 2019 but is now at catcher, with senior Megan Wohrle returning at third base and senior Catey Wolfe moving to center field after previously playing right field.

Senior Alyssa Sanders served mostly as a courtesy runner in 2019 and is starting in right field, with senior returnee Carissa Perez in left field.

Junior Lilly Kapala also has returned after seeing limited varsity action two years ago and is at first base.

Splitting time at second base are sophomores Caleigh Cheatham and Emma Wohrle.

Sophomores Mirabella Detillo, Sophia Holdridge and Hope Orders and freshman Kayla Clevinger are others looking to see time in the outfield. Freshman Brasen Bailey is splitting time between second base and the outfield, and sophomore Kaylee Wheaton and freshman Leah Schmidt are other infielders.

“We definitely want to get back to the district championship game and we’re really champing at the bit to win the CCL again because we’ve won it (in 2018 and 2019),” Goff said. “The kids I have returning are solid-core kids and they work their butts off.”

SOFTBALL

•Coach: Jen Goff, ninth season

•Next game: April 5 vs. Olentangy Berlin

•Key athletes: Joely Ciborek, Lilly Kapala, Carissa Perez, Sarah Ranke, Alyssa Sanders, Emma Sweetman, Megan Wohrle and Catey Wolfe

