Ready Roundup: Tyrese Hudson leading sprint corps for Silver Knights boys track squad

During the Anthony Wilson Invitational on May 1 at Franklin Heights, the Ready boys track and field team faced mostly Division I and II programs as it continued preparation for the CCL meet and the Division III postseason.

The opportunity for the Silver Knights to see how they stacked up against tougher competition should serve athletes such as senior Tyrese Hudson well over the coming weeks.

Hudson has been part of a sprint corps that features senior Darius Parham, who is out for track for the first time, and juniors Brian Fitzsimmons, Evan O’Connell, Angel Rivera and Sage Tilley.

“I (competed in track) in middle school when I was at Africentric and for (my freshman and sophomore) years at Ready,” Hudson said. “Last year I wasn’t able to run. I’ve always been fast. My sophomore year I wasn’t really focused on track because my main focus was football, but with me growing and learning how track can help me with football, (I’ve been) putting more effort and time into it.”

While Parham has committed to play basketball at Concord and also is a football standout, Hudson will play football for Marist, a Football Championship Subdivision program that did not compete in 2020-21.

With the Knights set to compete in the CCL meet May 10 and 12 at DeSales, Hudson has run 11.64 seconds in the 100 meters and 24.32 in the 200. He also been a regular member of the 400 and 1,600 relays.

In the Anthony Wilson Invitational, Ready finished 10th (18.5) of 11 teams behind champion Pickerington Central (115) as Hudson, sophomore Aaron Marshall, O’Connell and Rivera ran a season-best 3:42.47 in the 1,600 relay to finish sixth.

Hudson has run 4.5 seconds in the 40 and is hoping his experience in track this spring will help him run closer to 4.38 when he begins college.

“Our (1,600 relay) is probably our best relay team,” Hudson said. “We’re pretty good.

“High school speed and college speed are two different speeds, so this is helping me maintain and get better. My biggest goal is to improve as (an athlete), help everybody hit their (personal-best times) and finish out high school strong, making something I can remember and look back and be proud of.”

Coach T.J. Burbridge has been impressed with the growth of Hudson as well as with a sprint corps that provides options in the 400 relay.

The best time Ready had in that event was 47.36, with Hudson being joined by Fitzsimmons, Rivera and Tilley.

“It’s been going well,” Burbridge said. “We’re just growing and learning. That’s a part of a young team, especially with them not having a chance to run last year. Right now, we’re trying to figure out what are the best relay teams and things of that nature.

“Tyrese Hudson is getting better week by week. He’s super focused and is just a hard worker. He just wants to get better, but also Angel Rivera is starting to take on new events. He ran the 400 as a freshman, but didn’t get to run it as a sophomore.”

Girls track team

making progress

The girls track team finished third (77) in the nine-team Anthony Wilson Invitational behind Grove City (182) and Pickerington Central (124.5) as it placed third in five events.

Senior Emma Pond, who has been a consistent scorer all season, finished third in the shot put (26 feet, 2 3/4 inches) and fourth in the discus (77-3).

Also placing third were junior Addison Whitmer in the 1,600 (6:33.5), senior Jenna Ruth in the high jump (4-4), the 400 relay of juniors Allison Bair and Claire Larger and sophomores Ella Larger and Bryn Whitmer (55.96) and the 3,200 relay of senior Bella Grace, sophomore Kate Radwanski, freshman Jackie Smith and Addison Whitmer (12:05.37).

Pond’s best attempts took place March 27 in the Red Raider Relays at London, as she threw 28-2 1/2 in the shot put and 89-9 in the discus.

Senior Iveth Saucedo and Ruth also have competed in the shot put and discus.

“It’s been going pretty well,” Pond said. “For discus I’m trying to get to 100 and for shot I’m trying to go over 30.

“Our team has got some improvements to make, but I think we’re doing pretty well overall, especially with how small we are.”

Burbridge has been impressed with the improvements made by the Whitmer sisters.

“Right now, we’re trying to figure out who goes in what events, trying to figure out some hurdlers and taking steps to get better,” Burbridge said. “Emma Pond has been destroying it throwing, taking it step by step.”

Softball team preps

for postseason

The 13th-seeded softball team opens the Division III district tournament May 12 at fourth-seeded Amanda-Clearcreek, with the winner to face third-seeded Marion Elgin, 10th-seeded Centerburg or 11th-seeded Fairbanks in a district semifinal May 17.

Ready was 4-15 overall after splitting a doubleheader May 1, losing 12-0 to Granville and beating Sugarcreek Garaway 15-10.

Against Garaway, junior Emma Sweetman finished with a grand slam, a double and two singles, senior Catey Wolfe went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, junior Lilly Kapala was 2-for-4 with five RBI and senior Sarah Ranke and sophomore Emma Wohrle both went 2-for-4.

Ready was 2-3 in the CCL after losing 5-3 to DeSales on April 30.

Through 19 games, Sweetman was batting .459 with nine home runs and 22 RBI and junior Joely Ciborek was hitting .370.

Ciborek also had pitched all 112 innings through 19 games.

