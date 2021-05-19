Ready Roundup: Silver Knights softball team planning for bounce-back season

The last time the Ready softball team finished with a losing record, it followed with three consecutive seasons of reaching at least a Division III district championship game.

That’s the level the Silver Knights will strive to return to next year after having their season end with a 6-1 loss to fourth-seeded Amanda-Clearcreek on May 12 in the second round of the district tournament.

Ready had just two seniors in 2016 when it went 9-17 and had just four this spring when it finished 6-17 overall and placed third (2-4) in the CCL.

The Knights, who had a first-round bye, were the 13th seed for the district tournament but were hoping a regular-season schedule that included 13 games against Division I opponents prepared them for a potential upset.

“When we picked (our spot at the tournament drawing) we thought that was our best shot to get to a district championship game,” coach Jen Goff said. “They went up 2-0 in the bottom of the first and we held them scoreless (the next inning) when they got runners on, but we were able to get out of the inning. Our offense has been doing really well, but whatever (Aces pitcher Paige Alford) was throwing was confusing us.”

Ready lost its first nine games before beating Hartley 4-2 on April 14. The Knights also beat the Hawks 8-6 on April 26 and won three of their final four of the regular season, including 2-1 over West Jefferson on May 6. The Roughriders were seeded fifth for the district tournament.

The senior class featured Carissa Perez (OF), Sarah Ranke (C), Megan Wohrle (3B) and Catey Wolfe (OF).

Junior shortstop Emma Sweetman set a program record for home runs in a season with 10 and batted .458 with 25 RBI and 25 runs scored.

Junior Joely Ciborek hit .358 with two home runs and pitched every inning.

Junior Lilly Kapala (1B) and sophomores Caleigh Cheatham (2B) and Hope Orders (LF) are other starters eligible to return.

Sophomores Emma Wohrle (INF), Mirabella Detillo (OF) and Kaylee Wheaton (INF) and freshmen Brasen Bailey (2B/OF) and Kayla Clevinger (OF) are others eligible to return.

“I’m really excited for everyone to be back,” Goff said. “We were young this year and there was a lot of experience that needed to be gained, especially with us losing last year. It was like I had two freshman classes since we were only three weeks into last season when (it was canceled), so a lot of experience happened this year, which was a good thing. Just with all the things we went through, they made me so proud of this team.”

Much of tennis

team to return

Of the seven competitors the boys tennis program entered into the Division II sectional May 11 at Columbus Academy, four are eligible to return.

Among that group is junior Adam Bennett, who played first singles during the regular season and won his opening-round sectional match before falling to Worthington Christian’s Stephan Reid 6-4, 6-2. Reid played first singles for the Warriors.

Sophomore Phillip Ryan lost in the second round to London’s Vernon Hachstetler 6-1, 6-1 after winning his first-round match.

The others eligible to return after competing in the sectional are sophomores Kenny Kight and Nate Bennett, who lost in the second round in doubles after a first-round bye. Nate Bennett is Adam Bennett’s brother.

Senior Elias Wahl lost in the first round in singles, and seniors Mitchell Clark and Dario Scott lost in the second round in doubles.

Others in the program included senior Leikey Linlei, junior Logan Kitgo, sophomore Ryan Petrella and freshmen Liam Armstrong and Chase Kitgo.

Ready finished 3-9 overall and 0-4 in the CCL.

“(The Bennett brothers, Kight and Ryan) will be the main four that will come back,” coach Dan Skuce said. “Only two of our seniors had played before and we have a couple other younger kids that will step it, so it won’t be that different next year. We were just glad to be playing.”

Track teams

open postseason

The boys and girls track and field teams opened the postseason in the Division II district meet, which concluded May 22 at Westerville North.

The top four in each event advanced to the regional May 27 and 29 at Lexington, where the top four in each event advance to state June 4 and 5 at Pickerington North.

On May 10 and 12 in the CCL meet at DeSales, the girls scored 33 points to place behind Watterson (214), DeSales (119) and Hartley (117), while the boys scored 15 points to place behind Watterson (172), St. Charles (137), Hartley (94) and DeSales (70).

Junior Claire Larger earned a third-place finish in the long jump (14 feet, 3 1/2 inches), as did the girls 400-meter relay of Larger, her sophomore sister Ella Larger, junior Allison Bair and sophomore Bryn Whitmer (55.72 seconds) and the boys 1,600 relay of senior Tyrese Hudson, juniors Angel Rivera-Martinez and Evan O’Connell and sophomore Aaron Marshall (3:46.38).

Senior Emma Pond was fourth in the discus (84-11).

