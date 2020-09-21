Notes: Westerville North volleyball squad playing catch-up

Coach Amanda Mosely and the Westerville North girls volleyball team are making up for lost time.

Before losing to Dublin Scioto 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 on Sept. 17, the Warriors had played only four matches because their program had a 10-day quarantine after one of its players tested positive Aug. 28 for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"We (played) Scioto and they were 9-0 coming into the match, and we're only at four," said Mosely, whose team was 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the OCC-Capital Division after losing to the Irish. "We're still trying to figure out our best lineup and work through some injuries."

Through four matches, Kori McClure had a team-leading 32 kills along with 35 digs, and Grace Link had 23 kills and a team-high five blocks. Addy Moore led with 57 assists and Catherine Moore had a team-high 38 digs.

"We're still practicing in pods, and we probably will until the end of the season," Mosely said. "It seems like every day something changes and you have a lot of ups and downs to go through. We'll get through it, though, hopefully better than worse."

*The North girls soccer team swept its sister schools to "Rule the 'Ville" for the third consecutive season after defeating South 4-0 on Sept. 14 in OCC-Capital play.

Alison Rothmann scored twice and Allison Bolen and Makayla Parry both had one goal for the Warriors, who were 5-3-1 overall after tying Hilliard Davidson at 2 in a non-league game Sept. 17.

North, which also defeated Westerville Central 3-0 on Aug. 27, was 1-1 in the league before playing Canal Winchester on Sept. 22.

--Scott Hennen

*The Central girls golf team was led in the OCC-Buckeye tournament by seniors Katelyn Neil and Zoei Tee, as both earned second-team all-league honors.

Neil finished with an 88.67 average and Tee had a 90.3 average in league play. Individual league awards were based on golfers' averages from their top three rounds in the four-round tournament.

The Warhawks finished third (11-9) behind champion Olentangy Liberty (20-0).

--Frank DiRenna

*The Central girls volleyball team is enjoying success under second-year coach Shelley Ebright.

The Warhawks were 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the OCC-Ohio through 10 matches.

Central rallied to defeat Gahanna 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-8 on Sept. 17 at home.

"We're young in spots this year, but everyone is working hard as a team to keep progressing forward," Ebright said.

--Frank DiRenna

*Sophomore Michael Murray is leading the South boys golf team.

Murray earned honorable mention all-league in the OCC-Capital with an 81.67 average.

Murray also was the team's top golfer in league play last season, finishing with a 90 average in three rounds.

The Wildcats finished seventh in the four-round league tournament at 4-23, behind champion Worthington Kilbourne (21-0).

Kilbourne missed the first round because it took place when Worthington schools had temporarily suspended sports because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

--Frank DiRenna

*Seniors McKhala Eckert and Katherine Blais led the South girls golf team in OCC-Buckeye play.

Eckert finished with a 97.3 average and Blais had a 106.33 average to earn honorable mention all-league honors.

The Wildcats finished fifth (5-15) behind champion Liberty (20-0).

--Frank DiRenna

