Westerville: Police check on caller reporting falling object

Westerville police officers responded to a caller on Luke Court who said he saw something falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire, according to a report received at 12:25 p.m. Sept. 12.

The caller said he saw it minutes before, and it fell slowly to the north, according to reports.

The caller appeared to be drinking, reports said. He said he saw a piece of satellite or something fall from the sky, on fire, and he wanted police to be aware in case of any other reported sightings, reports said.

In other Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* Columbus police officers requested Westerville police make contact with the owner of a vehicle they observed by helicopter south of town at 10:52 a.m. Sept. 12. They wanted to see if the vehicle was stolen because the driver was going 127 miles per hour, reports said. Westerville police knocked on the door of a Hideaway Woods Drive residence but no one came to the door. Columbus police were advised, reports said.

* A Groton Drive resident said a neighbor sped down the street in a vehicle while children were playing on the sidewalk, according to a report received at 11:34 p.m. Sept. 12. She was afraid for the children's safety, reports said.

She said the speeding happens regularly between 4 p.m. and 3 a.m. Police advised the information would be passed on to second- and third-shift officers for additional traffic enforcement patrols.

* Three to four males were setting off fireworks and throwing them in yards on North Vine Street and East Main Street, according to a report received at 1:03 a.m. Sept. 12. Everyone was walking, and one was wearing a ball cap, reports said.

* Power tools were reported stolen from a vehicle on the first block of East Lincoln Street, according to a report received at 8:22 a.m. Sept. 10.

The vehicle was rummaged through overnight, reports said.