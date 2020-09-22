Dental records match missing Westerville woman, police say

Bethany Bruner and Jim Woods

The Columbus Dispatch

Westerville Division of Police officials say that dental records of a missing woman, Emily Noble, are consistent with the decomposed body found Sept. 16 in woods off County Line Road.

Police Chief Charles Chandler said at a press conference Tuesday, Sept. 22, that police await the results of DNA testing for confirmation that the body found is that of Noble.

No cause of death has been established because the autopsy results aren't all in yet, Chandler said. The investigation continues, he said.

