Westerville Central at Westland: Warhawks look to keep momentum against Cougars

Coming off what coach Brent Morrison called one of his team’s best performances of the season, Westerville Central will look to build on that effort when it visits Westland on Friday, Sept. 25 for the first meeting between the programs.

The Warhawks, who defeated Gahanna 43-0 on Sept. 18 for their second consecutive shutout, are 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the OCC-Ohio Division.

Westland fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the league with a 49-0 loss to New Albany on Sept. 18. The Cougars have been outscored 195-13 this season.

“It’s one of those games where you respect them and you go into that game and you prepare just like you would anyone else,” Morrison said. “Hopefully it goes similar to (Sept. 18).”

Central collected 333 yards of total offense against Gahanna led by Michael Ross, who rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Quarterback Judah Holtzclaw passed for 86 yards and a touchdown and added 87 yards rushing.

The Warhawks, who limited Gahanna to 104 yards, took advantage of five turnovers and a blocked punt by linebacker Zeke Healy.

Westland managed just 135 yards of total offense in its loss to New Albany, and the Cougars also committed four turnovers.

Ibrahim Kamara rushed for 50 yards to lead Westland.

WEEK 5

WESTERVILLE CENTRAL at WESTLAND

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

•Last meeting: First meeting

•Central (3-1 overall, 2-1 in OCC-Ohio) to date: Defeated Upper Arlington 28-23; lost to Pickerington North 34-20; def. Grove City 34-0; def. Gahanna 43-0

•Westland (0-4 overall, 0-3 in OCC-Ohio) to date: Lost to Groveport 38-0; lost to Gahanna 49-7; lost to North 59-6; lost to New Albany 49-0

•Top Warhawks: M.J. Davis (WR/DB), Vince Francescone (LB/LS), Zeke Healy (RB/LB), Judah Holtzclaw (QB), Will Jados (OL), Logan Moore (LB), Braeden Murray (DL), Michael Ross (RB), Luke Swaney (WR/DB), Mason Toomey (C) and Braden Weimer (OL/DL)

•Top Cougars: Colton Bogle (OL), Jovaan Cooper (QB), Zane Gibbs-Aguon (WR), Payton Hayes (OL/DL), Hayden Hughes (OL/DL), Jakob Hurley (LB), Ibrahim Kamara (RB/DL/LB), Jack Little (WR), Tim Smith (RB/DB) and Seth Westmoreland (DB)