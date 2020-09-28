Notebook: Westerville South football team moves one win from outright title

In his fourth season as football coach at Westerville South, Matthew Christ has helped the Wildcats again become part of the conversation in central Ohio.

South improved to 5-0 and clinched a share of the OCC-Capital Division title with a 42-24 win over Canal Winchester on Sept. 25.

The Wildcats, also 5-0 in league play, will look to secure the outright title when they play winless Franklin Heights on Friday, Oct. 2. It is their first league title since 2011, when they tied Olentangy Liberty and Westerville Central for first in the OCC-Cardinal at 5-2.

South was ranked third in last week’s Division II state poll released.

“We’re really excited we’ve worked Westerville South back onto the main stage,” Christ said. “We’re proud of where we’ve come from, but understand we still have a tremendous amount of work to accomplish our goals.”

Despite the unbeaten start, Christ believes his team still can improve.

“I’m really proud of the rate at which we’re executing offensively,” he said. “Defensively and on special teams we’re still closing the gap on becoming elite. We have to be better.”

•The South boys soccer team remains in contention for an OCC-Capital title.

The Wildcats were 7-1-2 overall before playing Watkins Memorial on Sept. 26 and are 2-1-1 in the league.

South has league games remaining with Canal Winchester on Thursday, Oct. 1, Franklin Heights on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Worthington Kilbourne on Oct. 13.

The Wildcats’ league loss was 2-0 against Dublin Scioto on Sept. 1.

South defeated Gahanna 3-2 on Sept. 24.

–Frank DiRenna

•The North girls tennis team defeated Groveport 5-0 on Sept. 24 to improve to 4-14 overall.

The Warriors were 2-4 in the OCC-Capital before playing South on Sept. 29.

Aubrey McMahon, Lilly Metzger and Emma Weisgerber won on the singles courts against the Cruisers. Alexa Absalom and Maddie Blazosky won at first doubles, and Riley Farrell and Hope Meadows won by default at second doubles.

–Scott Hennen

•The North boys soccer team snapped a three-game winless streak by defeating Groveport 1-0 on Sept. 24.

Jon Grant scored for the Warriors, who then lost 2-1 to Worthington Christian on Sept. 26 to fall to 4-2-3 overall. They are 2-1-1 in the OCC-Capital.

Grant and Jordan Bossman led North with three goals apiece through eight games, and Nick Tener had two. Goalie Logan Dowling had 30 saves and six shutouts.

–Scott Hennen

•The Central girls tennis team is having a strong season under third-year coach Brad Baker.

The Warhawks were 13-5 overall before playing Olentangy Orange on Sept. 28 and went 4-1 in the OCC-Ohio to finish second behind New Albany (5-0).

Senior Levi Burks, who began the season at first singles, missed time with a back injury but has returned and will team with classmate Vivian Baker to play doubles in the Division I postseason.

Burks is a two-time district qualifier in singles, and Baker qualified in doubles last season with 2020 graduate Madison Lane.

With Burks out of the lineup, coach Baker said Central received contributions from several players.

“Levi was sidelined with a back injury, but the team still found a way to win,” coach Baker said. “Our doubles play has been stellar, winning both courts over 60 percent of the time.”

–Frank DiRenna

•With the Division I postseason approaching, the Central boys soccer team is looking to build momentum.

The Warhawks had won two consecutive games and were 5-5 overall before playing South on Sept. 28. Central is 1-1 in the OCC-Ohio.

The Warhawks defeated Grove City 4-1 on Sept. 22 and Dresden Tri-Valley 9-0 on Sept. 24.

Matt Alloway, Liam Kallay, Abdi Mohamud and Enrique Monzalvo scored against Grove City, and Kallay scored twice against Tri-Valley.

–Frank DiRenna

