Westerville South at Franklin Heights: Wildcats one victory from outright OCC title

Westerville South will look to clinch its first outright league title since 2010 when it plays Franklin Heights on Friday, Oct. 2, at Westland.

South, which is 5-0 overall and in the OCC-Capital Division, secured a share of the league title with a 42-24 win over visiting Canal Winchester on Sept. 25.

The Falcons, who are 0-5 overall and in the OCC-Capital, are playing their home games at other South-Western City Schools because of inadequate seating at their home field.

The Wildcats went 6-1 in the OCC-Cardinal in 2010 to capture the outright championship, then shared the OCC-Cardinal title at 5-2 with Olentangy Liberty and Westerville Central in 2011.

“We want to have this thing outright,” South coach Matthew Christ said. “We’re going to have to have a great week of practice and go be 1-0 on Friday night and have that OCC title by ourselves. … The focus for us every week is going out and putting together our best effort.”

Quarterback Peter Pedrozo led South against Canal Winchester, completing 23 of 27 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns.

Kaden Saunders had nine receptions for 121 yards and three touchdowns, and Jesse DeVore added six catches for 105 yards.

“South has a really good group of skilled players,” Franklin Heights coach Cory Fenner said. “Their passing game is by far the best we’ve seen this year. It’s going to be a challenge for us. Their quarterback does a great job of getting the ball out on time and he’s hard to pressure. They spread the ball around really well.”

Franklin Heights trailed Worthington Kilbourne 18-12 at halftime before the Wolves pulled away for a 46-26 win Sept. 25.

Jeffery Beverly completed 19 of 34 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons, and Tommy McGeehan had eight catches for 166 yards and a score.

WEEK 6

WESTERVILLE SOUTH vs. FRANKLIN HEIGHTS

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Where: Westland

•South (5-0 overall, 5-0 in OCC-Capital) to date: Defeated Dublin Scioto 42-28; def. Big Walnut 50-41; def. Westerville North 32-28; def. Delaware 59-20; def. Canal Winchester 42-24

•Franklin Heights (0-5 overall, 0-5 in OCC-Capital) to date: Lost to North 17-0; lost to Canal Winchester 64-14; lost to Big Walnut 35-6; lost to Scioto 41-0; lost to Worthington Kilbourne 46-26

•Top Wildcats: Matthew Bame (WR/K), Zane Boszor (LB), Jesse DeVore (WR/DB), Ethan Hanna (RB/LB), Khali Horton Campbell (LB), Tyler O'Reilly (OL/DL), Devin Oteng-Achamfour (TE/DL), Peter Pedrozo (QB) and Kaden Saunders (WR/DB)

•Top Falcons: Jeffery Beverly (QB), Adrian Bowers (RB/LB), Tommy McGeehan (WR/DB), Jacob Prince (OL/DL), Sam Rush (RB/DL), Artrell Saunders (WR/DB) and Bobby Watt (OL/DL)