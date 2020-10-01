Westerville ArtsLine: Exhibits, musicals to be featured in October

Linda Wilkins

Experiencing the arts has never been so enjoyable.

Whether observing paintings, listening to music, appreciating theater or taking a class, everyone can discover, either virtually or in person, the creativity and excitement provided by artists and performers in the listings this month.

Another way to get involved is to check out the Arts Council of Westerville meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 via virtual meeting on Google Teams. Contact artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com for the Teams link.

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

Calendar

The Westerville ArtsLine calendar is provided by the Arts Council of Westerville and printed as a public service by ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion. Email listings to artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com.

October – Paintings on the Porch, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at David Myers Art Studio and Gallery, 7 W. Main St. Original works on display as an outdoor art gallery.

October – Pumpkin of the Day Contest, open to all ages. Enter by posting a photo of a carved or decorated pumpkin on a personal Facebook page and tag Arts Council of Westerville @artscouncilwesterville. One winning pumpkin creation will be posted each day on the ACW Facebook page.

October – “HomeWorks,” online art exhibition presented by Ohio Art League. Each month a new video highlights works by member artists through video explorations of their studios. Go to oal.org/Current-Exhibition.

Through Dec. 4 – “Ghosts in Sunlight” by Magda Parasidis, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 4 p.m. weekends at Miller Gallery, 33 Collegeview Road. This conceptual project reimagines the urban ghetto as a space of poetic revelation.

Every Friday – Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 10 p.m. at Java Central, 20 S. State St. For details go to java-central.com.

Oct. 16-18 – “Daddy Long Legs: The Musical,” streaming 7 p.m. Oct. 16 through noon Oct. 18. A family-friendly story for all audiences, this production, starring Eryn Emery and Michael Ruehrmund, is filmed at Asterisk Supper Club in Westerville and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. See the Facebook event for information and tickets.

Oct. 17 – Marty Leedy Bluegrass, 7 to 10 p.m. at Java Central. Longtime Columbus entertainer while fronting Strung Up, Leedy delivers energetic and emotionalblues, classic country, folk, bluegrass and southern rock.

Oct. 19 – How to Wrap with Fabric: The Art of Furoshiki, 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom. Registrants will learn how to use fabric to cover and transport items, from gifts to lunch. Registration is required and instructions for drive-thru pickup of the fabric kit will be provided. For details, visit westervillelibrary.org.

Oct. 21 – Sip & Sketch At-Home Series October Session: Fall Mini Watercolors, 6 p.m. on Facebook. Participants can order a kit, delivered free and containing all supplies and instructions for creating four custom mini-watercolors. Order the October watercolors kit and other kits at artscouncilofwesterville.com.

Oct. 22 through Nov. 19 – Ms. Kitty’s Character Creations, 2 to 3 p.m. and 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays. In this virtual five-week course, children ages 8-12 can create characters using vocalizations, movement and physicality culminating in a virtual showcase. For details go to goodmedicineproductions.org.

Oct. 22 through Dec. 4 – “On(c)es Forgotten” by Kyle and Kelly Phelps, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at the Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St.

Oct. 23-24, 30-31, Nov. 1, 6 and 8 – Curtain Players Theatre, “Sense and Sensibility, various times at the Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena. Actors will perform while the audience watches a livestream from their cars in the parking lot. For details, visit curtainplayers.org.

Oct. 24 – Dogwood Road, 7 to 10 p.m. at Java Central. Irish acoustic music: free.

Oct. 28 – Art Lab: Free Activity by Mail, for ages 6-11. October theme: Monster Mashup. Register by Oct. 27 at westervillelibrary.org.

Oct. 29 through Nov. 1 – “An Enemy of the People,” various times at Otterbein University. Otterbein University Theater will present this fully staged streaming production of the Henrik Ibsen drama. For details and to purchase tickets, go to otterbein.edu/theatreperformances.

Oct. 31 – MEEK Quartet Halloween Show, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Java Central, outdoors with social distancing and weather permitting. MEEK will perform using four-part harmony with eerie trivia, puns, props and more. Free.