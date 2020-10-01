Chamber Corner: Resources for development, promotion available in Westerville

Janet Tressler-Davis

As we slowly get our lives back to “normal,” or dare I say “new normal,” the team at the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce understands the adjustment.

The chamber has been affected like many of you. We are not letting that hold us back from working harder to support businesses and connecting people, community and resources.

Since shifting our focus in March, we have hosted more than 50 virtual trainings and events helping more than 550 business people who participated and another 700 who viewed the sessions through the chamber’s YouTube channel. Topics have ranged from employment law to advantages of using various virtual platforms, wellness and beyond.

Additionally, we prepared three tool kits/documents: businesses open for carry-out, delivery and curb-side pickup; funding resources to assist businesses from federal, state and local levels; and return to work safely tips and local sourcing of supplies.

Our chamber took the lead in organizing Commerce Day in collaboration with Uptown Westerville Inc., Visit Westerville and Westerville Uptown Merchants Association in July, which featured reopening ribbon cuttings for businesses, promotions of specials at stores and more to shine the light on the greater Westerville business community and promote the businesses were open and ready for business.

We recently collaborated with 14 other chambers from throughout central Ohio to host Central Ohio Chamber of Commerce Week. It was a week focused on chambers and how they have become the “emergency rooms for small businesses” during this pandemic. We had Lt. Gov. Jon Husted as a featured speaker, networking opportunities with all member businesses and sessions focused on benefits provided to members.

Currently, we are collaborating with the Westerville Uptown Merchants Association to bring you Tour de Ville: Uptown Renovation Edition. Not only have Uptown businesses and restaurants been affected by the pandemic, they have experienced major renovations in the Uptown corridor.

Tour de Ville is an organized way to support local businesses and enjoy the added benefit of a free “Explore Westerville” T-shirt and potential raffle prizes if participants complete the number of required visits. A list of participating businesses and restaurants, along with a downloadable passport and event details can be found on the chamber website, westervillechamber.com. Passports also are available at participating locations through Nov. 30.

We have held our chamber meetings through a hybrid format, providing the option of attending in-person and socially distanced or virtual. Providing this option allows business representatives to attend education programs and networking events where they feel most comfortable. Visit our website to stay informed of all development opportunities. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for the most updated information related to happenings.

If you are not a member of the chamber, this is a great time to invest in your business and be an active part of the business community.

Janet Tressler-Davis is president and CEO of the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce, which provides Chamber Corner to ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion.