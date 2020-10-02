Westerville police beat: Oct. 2

ThisWeek group

Westerville police received a call from an Arcadia Boulevard resident who said she was being harassed by a board member of her homeowners association regarding her cat, according to a report received at 3:29 p.m. Sept. 19.

The resident said she received a text message Sept. 18 from the neighbor who was angry about her cat being outside. He texted her pictures of cat feces inside his house and blamed it on her for letting her cat outside. She said her cats sometimes slip out the back door when she is taking her dogs outside but does not intentionally let them out.

She said this is an ongoing issue and that she thinks the neighbor is trying to intimidate her. Police informed the neighbor to not have any future contact, including texting, and the neighbor said he would make future communication through his attorney, reports said.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

• Political signs were stolen from a Harbor View Drive residence between 1 and 6 a.m. Sept. 16, according to a report received at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 16.

• A resident called police after finding political signs burned on the playground at McVay Elementary School, 270 S, Hempstead Road, according to a report received at 9:50 a.m. Sept. 13. Police checked the area and found the signs in the middle of the blacktop-playground area. At least two signs there had been burned, reports said. The plastic signs melted and were stuck to the blacktop, but nothing else was damaged in the area, according to reports.

• A caller found a wallet in the middle of the roadway on the first block of South State Street, according to a report received at 7:35 a.m. Sept. 15. The property was returned to the owner, who said it fell out when she exited her car the previous night, reports said.