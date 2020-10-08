Westerville police beat: Oct. 8

ThisWeek group

Westerville police recently responded to incidents related to political flags and signs.

A truck with a political flag was parked at a restaurant on Polaris Parkway at 1:33 p.m. Oct. 3, when a man went inside the business and yelled obscenities about the politician the flag supported. The manager asked the man to leave, but he initially refused. When the manager called police, the man left without further incident, reports said.

A bystander reported witnessing a political sign being stolen from a Sunset Drive residence, according to a report received at 11:57 p.m. Oct. 3. He said the male had a backpack and was with his girlfriend. The witness confronted the duo but the “kids” threatened to come back and fight him, reports said. Police found the two on Otterbein University’s campus by the stadium. They had the sign in their possession, and it was returned to the owner without incident, reports said.

A South Otterbein Avenue resident said that for the seventh time, someone had entered his yard and destroyed his political sign, according to a report received at 6:20 p.m. Oct. 3. He said this time the tape also was cut that he had placed around the sign. Someone also took down his no-trespassing sign, reports said.

In other Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

• A call was received at 5:23 p.m. Oct. 1 from a man who was sitting on a bench in front of City Hall, 21 S. State St. He said he just needed someone to talk to, reports said. He requested a chaplain but said he knows no one is available, reports said. The caller said he had no weapons and didn’t want to harm himself. He just needed to talk to someone, reports said.

• Westerville police received a call from a man who said produce continues to be stolen from the public gardens off Hiawatha Avenue, according to a report received at 11:33 a.m. Oct. 3. He said he noticed that someone was taking a small amount of his produce. He said it might be a homeless person taking the produce, according to reports. He said he was concerned about the homeless person, and he wanted police to be aware in case he’s found and in case help can be provided for the person, reports said.