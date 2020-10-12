Notebook: Westerville Central boys golf team reaches district for fourth straight year

The Westerville Central boys golf team used a balanced effort in a Division I sectional tournament Oct. 7 at Denison Golf Club to advance in the postseason.

The Warhawks finished third (312) of 13 teams to advance to district Oct. 13 at Apple Valley along with Dublin Jerome (298), Olentangy Orange (306) and New Albany (324).

Grayson Harris and Josh Qian led Central, as each shot 77.

“(It was) a great round for Grayson,” coach Kyle Baker said. “We’re very proud of him. That was his first time playing in a sectional setting and he came through as a senior.”

Ryan Dollenmayer had a 78 and Quinn Gallagher carded an 80.

At district, the top two teams and top two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to state Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

The Warhawks competed in their fourth consecutive district tournament as a team.

•The Central girls golf team closed its season by finishing eighth (422) in an 11-team Division I sectional Oct. 6 at Royal American behind champion Jerome (322).

Seniors Katelyn Neil and Zoei Tee both shot 93 and junior Lucia Parrill had a 107.

“We knew we would have to put together an extremely special round to get through (to district) as a team, but I know both my seniors had legitimate chances to get out, so they were upset to have their seasons end,” coach Aaron Starkey said. “Though we didn’t move on, we had a great season with some highlights, like winning the Westerville Classic (on Sept. 30 at Royal American) that I know the girls are proud of.”

Neil and Tee were second-team all-OCC-Buckeye Division.

Sophomore Caroline Kenderski and freshman Jenna Benedict also are eligible to return.

—Frank DiRenna

•Although South boys golf coach Dave Haney said his team fell short of its goals, it was still an enjoyable season.

The Wildcats finished 15th (378) in a 15-team Division I sectional Oct. 6 at Turnberry behind champion Olentangy Liberty (297).

Sophomore Michael Murray finished with an 81 to lead South, while senior Mason Campbell, sophomore Quentin Sheets and freshman Christopher Koval all shot 99.

Murray was third-team all-OCC-Capital.

“This year didn’t go as well as we would have liked,” Haney said. “We fell short of many of our team and personal goals. I had a great group of young men who I totally enjoyed coaching. These boys have tremendous integrity, values and morals and I couldn’t have asked for better young men to coach.”

—Frank DiRenna

•The South girls golf team competed in an 11-team Division I sectional Oct. 6 at Blacklick Woods to close its season.

The Wildcats finished eighth (446) behind champion New Albany (286).

Senior McKhala Eckert led South with a 94, followed by seniors Katherine Blais (110) and Nia Cosby (118), sophomore Alexzandria Stewart (124) and senior Layla Goebeler (125).

Blais and Eckert were honorable mention all-OCC-Buckeye.

“I’m very happy that our girls golf teams got to play their complete seasons without much interruption due to the (COVID-19 coronavirus) pandemic,” coach Matt Yingling said. “Playing golf provided a sense of normalcy for the players as their school years started abruptly across the area. I’m very proud of our senior class and wish them all continued success through their senior year and beyond.”

—Frank DiRenna

•Junior Andrew Scurlock shot an 84 to lead the North boys golf team in a Division I sectional tournament Oct. 6 at Turnberry.

The Warriors finished 14th (352) of 15 teams behind district-qualifiers Liberty (297), Pickerington North (297), Dublin Coffman (312) and Pickerington Central (316). Gahanna’s Max Hahn (73), Hilliard Bradley’s Tison Alexander (74), Marysville’s Caden Fulkerson (77) and Reynoldsburg’s Grant Raubenolt (77) advanced to district as individuals.

Senior Jack Yancey (85), senior Kobe Hunter (89), senior D.J. Bridge (94) and junior Rocco Thomas (95) also participated for the Warriors.

Yancey was third-team all-OCC-Capital, and Scurlock was honorable mention.

—Scott Hennen

•The North girls golf team had its season end in a Division I sectional tournament Oct. 6 at Blacklick Woods.

The Warriors (473) finished ninth of 12 teams as New Albany (286), Olentangy (346) and Grove City (352) advanced to district.

Orange’s Natalie Au (77), Granville’s Ella Wigal (77) and Watkins Memorial’s Samantha Spach (81) advanced as individuals.

Sophomore Danielle Halterman (109), junior Claire Gleason (111), senior Makaiya Blankenbeckley (114) and freshman Mary Gleason (139) scored for North.

—Scott Hennen

