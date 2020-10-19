Notebook: Westerville South football team looking to check off more goals

As the Westerville South football team continued to gain recognition statewide, coach Matthew Christ made sure his players focused on the task at hand.

The Wildcats entered the season with a goal of first competing for an OCC-Capital Division title, followed by advancing in the postseason.

South achieved that first goal by winning the OCC-Capital at 5-0 for its first league title since 2011. The Wildcats’ game against Franklin Heights scheduled for Oct. 2 was ruled a no-contest after the Falcons backed out.

South also was ranked fifth in the Division II state poll released last week, behind No. 1 Akron Hoban.

“Rankings don’t matter until you lose and then you’re probably not ranked anymore,” Christ said. “We’re just focused on trying to be 1-0 each week.”

The third-seeded Wildcats, who had an opening-round bye in the Region 7 playoffs, played 14th-seeded Watkins Memorial in the second round Oct. 16.

The winner plays sixth-seeded Wooster or 11th-seeded Olentangy Berlin in a quarterfinal Friday, Oct. 23, at the home field of the higher seed.

“For the first time in four years, I feel everybody is onboard, at least at the varsity level,” said Christ, who is in his fourth season. “We’re all going in the same direction and we believe in what we’re doing schematically and from a cultural standpoint 100 percent.”

•Jordan Bossman led the North boys soccer team in scoring through 15 games.

The senior forward had six goals and three assists for the Warriors, who finished the regular 7-3-6.

Sophomore forward Jacob Grant had three goals and three assists, and junior defender Nick Tener had two goals and two assists. Senior defender Noah Nilsson had two goals and one assist, and junior midfielder/defender Max Scholl had two goals.

Senior goalie Logan Dowling had 62 saves and eight shutouts.

North is seeded 15th in the Division I district tournament and has a first-round bye. The Warriors open Thursday, Oct. 22, at home against 20th-seeded Whitehall.

The winner advances to a district semifinal against fifth-seeded Berlin, 23rd-seeded Reynoldsburg or 28th-seeded Mount Vernon on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the home field of the higher seed.

—Scott Hennen

•Vivian Baker and Levi Burks of the Central girls tennis team closed their prep careers by competing in doubles at the Division I district tournament Oct. 15 at Reynoldsburg.

The seniors lost 6-1, 6-1 to Olentangy Orange’s Caroline Sproule and Tyler Reed in the opening round.

“It was a great season,” coach Brad Baker said. “We got kids back to district this year. This is our third year in a row having representation at district. They both got there last year, and Levi got there her sophomore year. It’s a huge accomplishment.”

Baker and Burks advanced to district by finishing third in a sectional Oct. 8 and 10 at Hilliard Davidson.

The other competitors for the Warhawks at sectional — senior Dilara Sen, sophomore Sidney Choo and freshman Lauren Muniu in singles and juniors Kaylie Gibson and Reese Muhlenkamp in doubles — all lost their opening matches.

Juniors Alyssa Boyd, Annabel Krueck and Audrey Rapp also are eligible to return.

—Frank DiRenna

•The North girls tennis team finished 5-16 overall after going 2-15 last season. They were fifth (3-4) in the OCC-Capital behind champion Big Walnut (7-0).

Led by third-year coach Max Quinton, the Warriors did not have any competitors advance past the first day of a Division I sectional Oct. 8 at Pickerington Central.

The doubles teams of senior Emma Weisgerber and junior Liz Amici and senior Kayla Cochran and sophomore Ella Musser both went 1-1 at sectional. Senior Sydney Greenstein was 1-1 in singles, with seniors Aubrey McMahon and Lilly Metzger both going 0-1.

—Scott Hennen

•The Central and South boys soccer teams could meet for the second time this season.

South is seeded ninth of 41 teams in the Division I district tournament and has a first-round bye. The Wildcats will play host to 16th-seeded Central or 34th-seeded Watkins Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The winner of that game plays sixth-seeded Orange or 36th-seeded Franklin Heights in a district semifinal Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the home of the higher seed.

South, which is 11-3-2, defeated Central 1-0 on Sept. 28. The Wildcats closed the regular season with 3-1 losses to Pickerington North on Oct. 8 and Worthington Kilbourne on Oct. 13, ending a 10-game unbeaten streak.

The Warhawks improved to 9-7 by beating Groveport 4-1 on Oct. 15.

—Frank DiRenna

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports

CENTRAL GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 13-7 overall

•OCC-Ohio standings: New Albany (5-0), Central (4-1), Gahanna (3-2), Pickerington North (2-3), Grove City (1-4), Westland (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Katie Crabtree, Vivian Baker, Levi Burks, Aishu Ilangovan, Hannah Lyons, Savanna May, Dilara Sen and Jamie Zhu

•Key returnees: Sidney Choo, Kaylie Gibson, Reese Muhlenkamp and Lauren Muniu

NORTH GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 5-16 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Big Walnut (7-0), Worthington Kilbourne (6-1), Dublin Scioto (5-2), Delaware (4-3), North (3-4), South (2-5), Canal Winchester (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Kayla Cochran, Riley Farrell, Sydney Greenstein, Hannah Johnson, Whitney Kuma-Perry, Aubrey McMahon, Lilly Metzger and Emma Weisgerber

•Key returnees: Liz Amici and Ella Musser