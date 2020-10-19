Westerville police arrest Columbus man for alleged robbery spree

The Westerville Division of Police arrested Cyrus Jordan Frye of Columbus on Oct. 18 in connection to four gas-station robberies in and around Westerville.

Frye, 20, allegedly showed a firearm in all but one of the robberies, leaving three of the four stations with an undetermined amount of cash, according to an Oct. 19 news release from the city of Westerville.

None of the robbery victims was injured, the release said.

Frye is in the Delaware County jail on charges of aggravated robbery, which is a first-degree felony according to his file on the Delaware County Clerk of Courts' website. His preliminary hearing is scheduled 3 p.m. Oct. 26 with Judge David Gormley. First-degree felonies generally a prison sentence of three to 10 years and a fine up to $20,000.

Westerville investigators quickly developed a suspect profile based on surveillance and route of travel, capturing Frye less than three hours after the robbery spree started Oct. 18, according to the release.

The first robbery occurred at BP, 1925 Polaris Parkway, in Columbus about 8:30 a.m.

Frye then allegedly traveled into Westerville, robbing BP, 462 W. Main St., Westerville, about 8:55 a.m., and then Sunoco, 150 S. State St., Westerville, about 9:10 a.m.

While investigators were processing the scene at those sites, a fourth robbery occurred at Turkey Hill, 7447 OH-3, Genoa Township, about 10:55 a.m.

Frye was intercepted after the fourth robbery at Turkey Hill, according to the release.

Westerville investigators recovered a firearm that was believed to be used in the robberies.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla