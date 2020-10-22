Westerville ArtsLine: November promises several entertainment options

Linda Wilkins

The Arts Council of Westerville

Musicians, actors, dancers and painters are among the many artists poised to entertain audiences in November.

Livestream performances are abundant, and purchasing a ticket is an excellent way to experience theater and support the organizations. Live music on a brick walk and original artwork on a porch are providing ways to keep in touch with the arts during this time. November is giving fans many opportunities to love the arts.

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

Calendar

Through November – Paintings on the Porch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays: Original works on display as an outdoor art gallery. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St.

Ongoing – “HomeWorks” Online Art Exhibition presented by Ohio Art League. Each month, a new video highlights works by member artists through short video explorations of their studios. Go to oal.org/current-exhibition.

Ongoing – Wednesdays@2, presented by Columbus Museum of Art. Gain perspective on current exhibitions from guest speakers at 2 p.m. every Wednesday. Zoom link at columbusmuseum.org/calendar-and-events/wednesdays-2/.

Continues through Nov. 1 – “An Enemy of the People.” Otterbein University Theater streams a fully staged production of the Henrik Ibsen drama. Tickets and times are online at otterbein.edu/theatre-performances/.

Continuing through Nov. 1, 6, 7 and 8 – “Sense and Sensibility” Curtain Players Theater, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena. Actors perform while the audience watches a livestream from vehicles in the parking lot. For tickets, go to curtainplayers.org

Nov. 5 – “That Thing in the Window” 9 p.m. In this 1946 radio program, a presentation of the Vintage Radio Hour, actors from around the country perform live via Zoom. Access the show is on YouTube youtube.com/channel/UCmQABEcXsg7UvbVf3wQKVHg. The Vintage Radio Hour schedule is on Facebook at facebook.com/shhhproductionsvintageradiohour.

Nov. 5 to Dec. 24 – Studio Artists Holiday Exhibit and Sale. Original art and prints by Meyer and the Studio Artists from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Go to davidmyersart.com, 7 W. Main St.

Nov. 7 – Cherie Mannino Trio, 7 to 10 p.m. Big band and jazz singer with New Orleans roots and trumpet/flugelhorn player Milo and guitarist. Outdoors on the brick walk, social distancing and heaters. Free. Java Central, 20 S. State St.

Nov. 14 – Long Tall Deb and Colin John 7 to 10 p.m. Winners of 2019 Chicago Blues Challenge, Texas-bred blues singer/songwriter Deb and guitarist/singer Colin John perform. Outdoors on brick walk. Free. Java Central.

Nov. 15 and 22 – Curtain Players Production Kickoff Meeting & Auditions for the comedy “Rest Assured.” For details on production meeting via Zoom on Nov. 15, go to curtainplayers.org. Auditions on Nov. 22 are by appointment only at signupgenius.com/go/70a054bada928a5fd0-audition2.

Nov. 16 – Arts Council of Westerville meeting. 5:30 p.m. virtual meeting on Google Teams. Email artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com for the Teams link.

Nov. 18 – Sip & Sketch At-Home Series November Session: Chunky Knit Blanket. 6 p.m. on Facebook. Participants can order a kit, delivered free and containing all materials and instructions for creating a 50-by-60-inch blanket. Order this kit and others at artscouncilofwesterville.com

Through Nov. 19 – Ms. Kitty's Character Creations. 2 to 3 p.m. or 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays. Ages 8-12 create characters using vocalizations, movement and physicality culminating in a virtual showcase. For details, go to goodmedicineproductions.org.

Nov. 19-22 – “Dance 2020: The Wild Within.” Otterbein University Theater and Dance will stream a collection of solos, duets and trios inspired by Maurice Sendak’s children’s classic, “Where the Wild Things Are.” Ticket details are at otterbein.edu/theatre-performances/

Nov. 21 – String Theory 7 to 10 p.m. Guitar, mandolin, bass and percussion with vocal harmonies present classic ‘50s-‘80s rock. Free. Outdoors on brick walk. Java Central, 20 S. State St.

Nov. 28 – Caroline and Dad 7 to 10 p.m. Caroline and Frank Hennebert perform a diverse oldies show with selections from the Bee Gees, John Denver and Johnny Cash. Free. Outdoors with heaters. Java Central, 20 S. State St.

Through Dec. 4 – “Ghosts in Sunlight” by Magda Parasidis. This conceptual project reimagines the urban ghetto as a space of poetic revelation. Otterbein University, Miller Gallery, 33 Collegeview Road. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Through Dec. 4 – “On(c)es Forgotten” by Kyle and Kelly Phelps. The large-scale, wall-mounted pieces are replete with nuance and intelligent details that solicit conversation about our nation’s complex history. Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St. Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Through Dec. 18 – “2(4)/7” by Nicholas Hill. The art and 23-year career of Otterbein Professor Hill is celebrated through the prints, paintings, collages and mixed-media works made during his residencies in India, Chile, Germany and Japan. Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St. Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Through Dec. 23 – “New Beginnings: From There to Here.” Curated by Creative Women of Color through the King Arts Complex in Columbus. Created to honor the 46 years of George Floyd’s life, the works can be seen at the Greater Columbus Arts Council website.