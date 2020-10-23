Westerville city-manager search narrowed to three finalists

The city of Westerville has three finalists being considered for the city manager’s job.

David Collinsworth announced in April that he intends to retire in January 2021.

After interviews with Westerville City Council on Oct. 19 and 20, the top three candidates are Adam Maxwell, Westerville’s director of administrative services; Matthew Greeson, Worthington’s city manager and safety director; and Monica Irelan, city manager of Painesville.

"Council was very pleased with the candidate pool and happy with the three finalists we're considering now,” said Mike Heyeck, council chairman.

Maxwell, 48, has been the director of administrative services since 2008 in Westerville, a jurisdiction of 41,000.

He has a master’s degree in history from Duquesne University.

Maxwell was risk-and-procurement administrator in the city from 2003 to 2008 and as management assistant from 2000 to 2003.

He also has been an adjunct instructor of humanities at Columbus State Community College since 2000.

Greeson, 49, has been city manager and safety director of Worthington, a jurisdiction of 14,690, since 2007.

He has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Central Florida.

Greeson was deputy county manager for the county of Volusia in DeLand, Florida, from 2006 to 2007, interim deputy county manager and interim county manager in 2006, assistant county manager from 2003 to 2005 and assistant to the county manager from 2001 to 2003.

Irelan, 37, has been city manager of Painesville, a jurisdiction of 19,880, since 2016.

She has a master’s degree in public administration from Wayne State University.

Irelan previously was city manager/CEO of the city of Napoleon from 2014 to 2016.

Prior to that, she was assistant city manager/city clerk for the city of Grosse Pointe Farms in Michigan from 2012 to 2013, assistant city manager of Troy, Michigan, from 2011 to 2012 and administrative intern for Troy from 2007 to 2009, and downtown development director for Imlay City, Michigan, from 2009 to 2011.

Other candidates were Susan Crotty, Lima community-development director; Paul Oberdorfer, deputy city manager of Charlottesville, Virginia; and Frederick Gardiner, city manager of East Point, Georgia, who dropped out of the process to pursue another lead closer to where he resides, said Christa Dickey, Westerville's community-affairs director.

Heyeck said council’s plan is to finalize the search process in early November.

“This individual will be hired to complement the extraordinary team and talent we already have in each and every one of our city departments and divisions,” he said. “Their service and leadership are valued by council and is undoubtedly one of the features of the job that yielded strong candidates."

Westerville assistant manager Julie Colley also plans to retire at the same time.

Once the new city manager is hired, that individual will have the opportunity to appoint the next assistant city manager.

Collinsworth said he intends to remain in Westerville with his wife, Jane, and his family. Colley also plans to stay in Westerville with her husband, Dave, and near their family and grandchildren.

