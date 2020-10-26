Notebook: Progression of Westerville North's Andrew Bracken pleases cross country coach

Westerville North boys cross country coach Dave Weaner likes the season-long development of Andrew Bracken.

The sophomore ran a personal-best 16 minutes, 34.6 seconds to finish fourth in the OCC-Capital Division meet Oct. 17 at home.

“Andrew is one of those runners who has continued his progression,” Weaner said. “He was running in the mid-17s, and now he’s around 16:34. We feel comfortable with that going into district.

“He ran his PR, and I told him not to get out there and to not get stuck (in the crowd). He was outstanding. He likes to catch people (during races), and he does a pretty good job at it.”

The Warriors finished third with 90 points as Dublin Scioto (32) won the title.

“I was happy that we were able to end up where we were,” Weaner said. “We thought we were going to be in a battle for third and fourth place, and we were able to pull it out by one point.

“We still have some capacity to drop some time. Everyone that we had running either had personal-best or season-best times in their last three meets.”

Isaiah Hutcherson (11th, 17:09.1), Owen DeTemple (23rd, 17:53.7), Luke Haman (25th, 17:55.4) and Joey Enders (31st, 18:04.4) also scored for the Warriors.

The North girls tied Westerville South with 101 points behind champion Scioto (63), but the Warriors’ sixth runner – Colleen Lynch (39th, 22:05.8) – placed better than South’s No. 6 finisher Sarah Marinov (47th, 22:20.7) to give the Warriors second place.

Amanda Cooper (seventh, 20:05.1) and Paige Miracle (ninth, 20:20.2) led the Warriors, followed by Emily Widman (18th, 20:59.2), Hannah Hutto (31st, 21:54.5) and Erin Mayle (36th, 22:01.6).

At the Division I district meet Oct. 24 at Hilliard Darby, the North boys competed in district 3 and the girls were in district 2. The regional is Saturday, Oct. 31, at Pickerington North.

•The Central boys and girls cross country teams each finished fourth in the OCC-Ohio meet Oct. 17 at Pickerington Central.

The boys (64) finished behind champion New Albany (35).

Haden Fulkerson led the Warhawks by finishing fifth of 55 runners in 16:56.52.

Evan Radecki was seventh (17:07.4), followed by Dominic Iquina (10th, 17:14.2), Ben Yasnowski (18th, 17:39.53), Donovan Johnson (25th, 17:58.51), Brady Kerrigan (32nd, 18:25.3) and Evan Kienle (35th, 18:34.62).

The boys competed in the Division I, district 1 race Oct. 24 at Darby.

The girls team (58) finished behind champion Pickerington North (49) at the league meet, as Tara Will was third of 48 runners in 19:50.33 to lead Central.

She was followed by Rylee Mensel (sixth, 20:11.24), Chloe Stefan-Adams (13th, 20:57.38), Ashley Hockstok (14th, 21:00.75), Kylie Hansen (22nd, 21:37.93), Alexa Ryan was 34th, 22:34.3) and Lauryn Chapman (36th, 22:37.67).

The girls competed in district 3.

–Frank DiRenna

•Meghan Worch of the South girls cross country team finished 10th of 70 runners in 20:26.57 at the OCC-Capital meet Oct. 17 at North. The Wildcats finished fifth (101) in the team standings.

Also running for the Wildcats were Aubrey Paes (15th, 20:51.37), Emily Ellsworth (17th, (20:58.81), Taylor Hughes (22nd, 21:10.56) and Emma Henderson (37th, 22:01.83).

South competed in the district 3 race.

Gabriel Combs led the boys team by finishing 18th of 72 runners in 17:43.86 at the OCC meet.

Andrew McCracken was 24th in 17:53.66), followed by Stephen Vilardo (34th, 18:09.22), Teague Svendsen (39th, 18:20.68) and Chase Jackson (42nd, 18:23.17) as South finished seventh (151) before competing in the district 1 race.

–Frank DiRenna

•The North girls volleyball team lost 25-20, 25-13, 25-13 at fifth-seeded Dublin Coffman on Oct. 19 in the first round of the Division I tournament.

The 39th-seeded Warriors finished 2-17 overall and were seventh (2-12) in the OCC-Capital behind champion Scioto (14-0).

North had six seniors led by setter Addy Moore (team-leading 141 assists, 62 digs), defensive specialist Catherine Moore (team-high 147 digs) and outside-hitter Emily McGeorge, who battled a back injury.

Sophomore middle-hitter Savana Gurr led the team in kills (67), blocks (12) and aces (13), and junior right-side hitter/setter Kori McClure added 58 kills, six blocks, 77 digs and 59 assists.

Junior defensive specialist Alana Alexander had 10 aces, and freshman defensive specialist Grace McGeorge had 52 digs. Junior middle-hitter Grace Link (30 kills) played in only six matches because of injury.

–Scott Hennen

•The South girls tennis team finished 2-8 its first season under coach Cody Rannebarger and did not advance anyone out of the Division I sectional Oct. 8 at Pickerington Central.

In singles, junior Mary Pedrozo went 1-1 at the sectional, and junior Kyra Lesmerises and sophomore Leanne Ngo each lost their only match.

The doubles teams of junior Ama Asare and sophomore Julia Speicher and junior Claudia Stanton and sophomore Nhi Ton also lost in the opening round.

Sophomore Selah Gitonga also is eligible to return.

–Frank DiRenna

NORTH GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

•Record: 2-17 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Dublin Scioto (14-0), Worthington Kilbourne (11-3), Delaware (10-4), Big Walnut (9-5), Canal Winchester and Westerville South (both 5-9), Westerville North (2-12), Franklin Heights (0-14)

•Seniors lost: Marisa Bernhardt, Miya Martin, Emily McGeorge, Addy Moore, Catherine Moore and Kayla Padilla

•Key returnees: Alana Alexander, Savana Gurr, Grace Link, Kori McClure and Grace McGeorge

•Postseason: Lost to Dublin Coffman 25-20, 25-13, 25-13 in first round of Division I district tournament

SOUTH GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 2-8 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Big Walnut (7-0), Worthington Kilbourne (6-1), Dublin Scioto (5-2), Delaware (4-3), Westerville North (3-4), Westerville South (2-5), Canal Winchester (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Senior lost: Madison Foreman

•Key returnees: Kyra Lesmerises, Leanne Ngo and Mary Pedrozo