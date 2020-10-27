Westerville: Latest on found remains of Emily Noble, fatal apartment fire

ThisWeek group

DNA confirms body found in Westerville is that of Emily Noble

Westerville police said Oct. 27 that a DNA match has confirmed the identity of a body found last month as that of missing Emily Noble. .

Police said a DNA analysis done by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed the body was that of Noble, who disappeared after celebrating her 52nd birthday.

Noble was reported missing on May 24. Her remains were found Sept. 16 in a wooded area off a busy, four-lane section of County Line Road near her home.

Read The Columbus Dispatch's full story.

Fatal Westerville fire caused by unattended stove

Unattended food on a stove is believed to have caused an Oct. 17 fire that killed one person in Westerville.

Westerville fire officials said the fire started around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 17 inside an apartment on North Virginia Lane.

Chaude Reed, 32, died in the fire. About 20 other residents of the apartment complex were left homeless as a result of the blaze.

Read The Columbus Dispatch's full story.