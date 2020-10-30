Westerville police beat: Oct. 30

ThisWeek group

Westerville police recently responded to a disturbance as a result of someone refusing to wear a facial covering.

A parent allegedly was causing a disturbance near the stadium at Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Road, according to a report received at 11:08 a.m. Oct. 17. A parent who was refusing to wear a facial covering was refusing to leave and was arguing with the athletics director, reports said. After speaking with both parties, the school administration allowed the parent to stay and watch as long as he stayed at a distance from other people, reports said.

In other incidents reported to the Westerville Division of Police:

• About 10:26 p.m. Oct. 16, an unidentified person exited a dark-color sedan and stole a political sign from the yard of a South Otterbein Avenue resident. The vehicle passed the house, returned about a minute later with headlights off and waited for there to be no traffic. The person then exited the vehicle, stole the sign, returned to the car and headed south on Otterbein Avenue, reports said. The resident emailed police that his political signs had been stolen again and sent a video of the suspects.

• A disturbance was reported at the train depot at Hanby Park, 115 E. Park St., according to a report received at 11:42 p.m. Oct. 17. Juveniles were lighting something on fire and throwing it into the fireplace, according to reports. As police arrived, one of the juveniles' mother’s arrived. She was aware they were there, reports said. The two juveniles lit several small pieces of paper on fire. The parents were advised that the parks close at dusk and of curfew times for juveniles, reports said.