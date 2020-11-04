DeWine reappoints Westerville's Chief Chandler to sentencing commission

Westerville Division of Police Chief Charles Chandler has been reappointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to the Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission for a four-year term that began Oct. 26 and ends Aug. 21, 2024.

Chandler completed his first term on the commission in August, after originally being appointed by former Gov. John Kasich in June 2018.

“This is a critical time to continue to serve Ohioans and contribute to programs that help protect their long-term peace and safety,” Chandler said in an Oct. 28 news release. “I’ve dedicated my life to law enforcement, and it is a great responsibility to help steer the future of our rehabilitation and correctional processes. It’s a continued privilege, and I thank the governor’s office and his administration for their trust.”

The Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission is an affiliated office of the Supreme Court of Ohio that seeks to enhance justice and ensure fair sentencing in the state.

In partnership with a range of professionals in the criminal-justice system, the commission routinely works to build bipartisan consensus in considering new proposals and advancing recommendations.

Chandler is a 25-year law-enforcement veteran and the recipient of numerous honors, including WPD Officer of the Year and the Medal of Honor.

He serves as president of the Franklin County Chiefs of Police and as second vice president of the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police.

