Westerville voters support charter amendments

Westerville voters said yes to five amendments to the city charter.

With absentee and all 25 precincts reporting, Issue 12 was approved 11,798 votes to 3,002 votes, or 79.72% to 20.28%, according to unofficial results Nov. 3 from the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Larry Jenkins, who served as chairman of the charter-review committee, said the amendments were mostly updates to recognize modern technologies in communication methods or to update the charter to match current state law or processes.

The five amendments, City Manager David Collinsworth said, will help the city government operate more effectively and efficiently.

The amendments include:

• Updating the meeting and general posting/communication requirements to reflect more modern forms of communication, allowing for electronic notices and removal of antiquated “posting” requirements

• Clarifying that certain types of legislative action, generally those of a temporary, informal or ceremonial action (such as motions), are effective immediately. The charter specifies that except for certain identified types, ordinances and resolutions must be effective 30 days after approval.

Collinsworth said this would eliminate any possible confusion as to when certain legislative actions, such as resolutions in support of state legislation or a certain event or motions to purchase equipment, become effective after passage.

• Moving council members' terms’ start date to Jan. 1, which better matches standard government operation and citizens’ expectation. Council members’ current terms begin Dec. 1 and end Nov. 30 at the end of their four-year term.

• Adjusting recall procedures to follow state statute. Recent changes in state law have made the recall-petition format more straightforward and understandable for the public, according to Collinsworth. He said following that procedure should prove less cumbersome than the city having its own separate procedure in the charter.

• Allowing personnel-review board members to also serve on other boards. Collinsworth said the board meets so infrequently that this provides those volunteers an opportunity to get broader experience with the time they are donating to public service.

The last time voters approved charter amendments was in 2010.

