Westerville selects Painesville's Monica Irelan as next city manager

Westerville City Council announced Friday, Nov. 6 that Monica Irelan of Painesville will be the next city manager and the first woman to hold the position.

Irelan, 37, has been city manager of Painesville, a jurisdiction of 19,880, since 2016.

Irelan is expected to start in Westerville Jan. 4, 2021, and she then will appoint an assistant city manager to replace Julie Colley, who will retire in late January 2021.

“I am incredibly honored to be selected as the next city manager in Westerville,” Irelan said in a Nov. 6 news release from the city. “Westerville has a tradition of high-functioning, long-term city managers, and I am excited to join that rank. I'm excited to get to work with the amazing team that already exists in Westerville. That includes council, staff and the numerous community organizations.”

Westerville City Council chairman Mike Heyeck said council was pleased with the extensive candidate pool and saw Irelan as a standout with her professional training, as well as her experience with the full spectrum of municipal services and utilities similar to Westerville.

In Painesville, Irelan has managed a $77 million city budget, including municipal utilities, public safety, public works, building/zoning, parks and recreation and economic and community development.

She has received several awards, including Outstanding Leader in Revitalization from Heritage Ohio in 2019 for her work in Painesville.

“Monica is not only the first woman to lead Westerville from this position but also is the right fit based on her service record and expertise,” Heyeck said.

City Manager David Collinsworth and Colley announced their retirements in April.

An executive search began this summer for a new city manager, resulting in three finalists, including Adam Maxwell, Westerville director of administrative services, and Matt Greeson, Worthington's city manager.

Irelan is scheduled to move to Westerville with her husband, Steve, and their son, Noah.

