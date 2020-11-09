Notebook: Westerville North boys soccer team to build on trip to district semifinals

The Westerville North boys soccer team reached its first Division I district semifinal since 2015 despite coping with the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The 23rd-seeded Warriors lost 3-0 at fifth-seeded Olentangy Berlin on Oct. 27 in a Division I district semifinal to finish 7-4-6 overall.

They tied Big Walnut for fourth (3-2-2) in the OCC-Capital Division behind champion Dublin Scioto (5-0-2).

“The whole season was really difficult with COVID to get any sort of normalcy or consistency with these guys because they were constantly in school for a week and then out of school for a week,” second-year coach Noah Davidson said. “I’m hoping that this is just a year of disruption, and we can just get back to having some consistency with these guys with their schedules, their classes and their practices. We were constantly fighting having kids quarantined or tested.”

Senior forward Jordan Bossman (team-leading 6 goals and 4 assists) and senior goalie Logan Dowling (70 saves, 10 shutouts) were both second-team all-district and first-team all-league. Senior midfielder Cameron Coughlin was honorable mention all-league, and senior defender Noah Nilsson had two goals and one assist.

Sophomore forward Jon Grant is expected to be the top offensive threat back after scoring four goals with three assists. Junior midfielder/defender Max Scholl (second-team all-league) and junior defender Nick Tener (special mention all-league) both had three goals with one assist. Junior midfielder Drew Cooper added two goals with one assist.

Juniors Kirby Campbell (midfielder), Carlo Ceckitti (midfielder/defender), Alex Lowrey (forward) and Eric Vargo (midfielder/defender) are also expected to return.

“We have a solid group of juniors coming back,” Davidson said. “Our back line is returning, and before (the district semifinal), they’d never given up more than two goals.”

• The Central boys soccer team returned to a familiar setting this season.

The 16th-seeded Warhawks advanced to their third consecutive Division I district title game, falling 2-1 at fifth-seeded Olentangy Berlin on Oct. 31 to cap an 11-8 season.

The Warhawks defeated Dublin Scioto 1-0 in overtime last season to claim their first district title since 2010 and lost 6-1 to Olentangy Liberty in a district final in 2018.

“It’s not me, it’s these guys that every year buy into what we’re doing and pay attention to detail and then work their butts off,” coach Dave Pence said. “The coach can just put things into place. It’s the guys who have to execute it. I give all the credit to the players, the seniors and the captains. When we have good leadership, we have good teams. And we had that again this year.”

Central went 3-2 in the OCC-Ohio Division to finish third behind champion New Albany (5-0) and Pickerington North (4-1).

Seniors Enrique Monzalvo (midfielder) and Sam Rojanasakdakul (goalie) were named first-team all-league, juniors Abdi Mohamud (midfielder) and Aidan Nowell (defender) were second-team all-league, senior Rollie Crawford (defender) was special mention all-league and senior Kyle Stewart (midfielder) was honorable mention all-league.

Others eligible to return are juniors Jack Bumbico (midfielder), Jack Fowler (goalie), Liam Kallay (midfielder), Brad Leonard (midfielder), Jack Roberts (defender), Gabe Schuck (midfielder), Nathan Seabury (midfielder) and Trent Wendling (defender) and sophomore T.R. Hope (defender).

Leonard missed the entire season with a knee injury.

“In our (19) games, we probably had 12 different starting lineups due to injuries and different things, so we took a little while to get going,” Pence said. “We knew we had some talent on this team, but just getting us to play consistently was tough. We expected to be competitive in every game we played in. I thought we showed very well.”

•The South girls soccer team finished 4-13 under first-year coach Jeremy Watson.

The Wildcats went 1-6 in the OCC-Capital to finish seventh behind champion Delaware (7-0), defeating Franklin Heights 7-0 on Oct. 6 for their only league win.

Junior Elyse Riggs (forward) was first-team all-league, sophomore Allie Kotik (goalie) was second-team all-league, junior Brooke Holloway (defender) was special mention all-league and freshman Abby Colvin (midfielder/forward) was honorable mention all-league.

“This team was young and inexperienced,” said Watson, whose squad had no seniors. “We experienced the ups and downs that you would expect, but I also believe that we built a solid foundation for the program to stand on, and I’m looking forward to being able to go through our first offseason together.”

Others eligible to return are juniors Alleah Ebbinghaus (defender), Anna Deichert (defender), Harper Fullen (defender/midfielder) and Moira Long (forward) and sophomores Alena Keegan (midfielder), Ava Kellar (defender), Bailey Mulick (midfielder), Aubri Myers (defender/midfielder), Alison Reynolds (midfielder/forward) and Kenzie Stokes (midfielder/forward).

Also expected back are freshmen Abby Board (goalie), Emma Champe (goalie), Kaitlyn Ford (defender), Teagan Fullen (defender), Aaliyah Griffith (defender), Rylee Jennings (defender/midfielder), Emmy McLaughlin (defender/forward), Madison Millington (defender/midfielder) and Addi Varney(midfielder/forward).

•The North boys and girls cross country teams combined to have three individuals – all underclassmen – competing in the Division I regional meet Oct. 31 at Pickerington North.

Sophomore Andrew Bracken finished 27th for the boys team in 16:50.7.

Sophomore Amanda Cooper (52nd, 20:43.4) and junior Paige Miracle (75th, 21:11.7) represented the girls program.

Bracken (fourth, 16:34.6) led the boys team in the home OCC-Capital meet Oct. 17 as the Warriors finished third (90 points) behind champion Dublin Scioto (32).

Cooper (seventh, 20:05.1) and Miracle (ninth, 20:20.0) paced the girls team, which finished fourth (101) behind champion Scioto (63).

NORTH CROSS COUNTRY

•OCC-Capital standings: Boys – Dublin Scioto (32), Worthington Kilbourne (54), Westerville North (90), Canal Winchester (91), Delaware (118), Big Walnut (148), Westerville South (151); Girls – Scioto (63), Canal Winchester (79), Big Walnut (97), North (101), South (101), Kilbourne (107), Delaware (113)

•Seniors lost: Boys – Kyle Augsburger, Seth Derstine, Liam Holub, Colin Hudnell, Isaiah Hutcherson, Max Long, Gabe Lorton, Aidan Mantanieks, Malcolm McCown; Girls – Jocelyn Dana, Sierra Olsen and Addie Schmitt

•Key returnees: Boys – Andrew Bracken, Carson Ebbrecht and Luke Haman; Girls – Amanda Cooper, Paige Miracle and Emily Widman

•Postseason: Boys – 11th (279) at district behind champion Lancaster (91); Girls – 10th (237) at district behind champion Dublin Coffman (55)

CENTRAL BOYS SOCCER

•Record: 11-8 overall

•OCC-Ohio standings: New Albany (5-0), Pickerington North (4-1), Westerville Central (3-2), Grove City (2-3), Gahanna (1-4), Westland (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Peter Achigbue, Matt Alloway, Dylan Bertelsen, Rollie Crawford, Josh Gontkovic, Enrique Monzalvo, Andrew Morrison, Sam Rojanasakdakul and Kyle Stewart

•Postseason: Defeated Westerville South 4-2; def. Olentangy Orange 2-1 (2 OT); lost to Olentangy Berlin 2-1 in Division I district final

NORTH BOYS SOCCER

•Record: 7-4-6 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Scioto (5-0-2), Kilbourne (5-2), South (4-2-1), Big Walnut and North (3-2-2), Central (2-3), Canal Winchester (1-4-2), Franklin Heights (1-5), Delaware (0-5-1)

•Seniors lost: Jordan Bossman, Cameron Coughlin, Logan Dowling, Nathan Hynes, Evan McWhorter, Noah Nilsson, Noah Robertson and Ryan Slate

•Key returnees: Kirby Campbell, Carlo Ceckitti, Drew Cooper, Jon Grant, Alex Lowrey, Max Scholl, Nick Tener and Eric Vargo

•Postseason: Defeated Whitehall 1-0; lost to Olentangy Berlin 3-0 in Division I district semifinal

SOUTH GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 4-13 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Delaware (7-0), North and Kilbourne (both 5-2), Dublin Scioto (4-2-1), Big Walnut (3-4), Canal Winchester (2-4-1), South (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Seniors lost: None

•Key returnees: Abby Colvin, Brooke Holloway, Allie Kotik and Elyse Riggs

•Postseason: Lost to Mount Vernon 4-1 in opening round of Division I district tournament