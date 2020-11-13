Westerville police beat: Nov. 13

A Westerville resident said someone falsely filed an unemployment claim in her name.

A Colony Drive resident reported that her employer had been contacted about her filing for unemployment benefits and she hadn’t filed for any benefits, according to a report received at 5:55 p.m. Nov. 6. She said she didn’t know how her information was compromised, reports said. Police advised the resident to contact credit-reporting agencies and to place a fraud alert on her information.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

• Money was taken out of two cars on the first block of South Parkview Avenue, according to a theft report received at 11:05 a.m. Nov. 7.

• A vehicle was broken into on the 400 block of Mariemont Drive East, according to a report received at 11:57 a.m. Nov. 7. Cash was stolen, and an item was in the car that didn’t belong to the vehicle’s owner, reports said.

• A vehicle was reported stolen from a residence on the first block of Parkview Avenue, according to a report received at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 7. The vehicle was taken from the driveway at 5:07 a.m. by a man wearing a green jacket and carrying a green Gatorade bottle, reports said. Westerville police checked with Columbus police and didn’t have any information about the vehicle, reports said.

• Graffiti has been spray-painted on a privacy fence along the bike trail at East Park and Summit streets, according to a report received at 1:20 p.m. Nov. 3.