Westerville Chamber Corner: Buy local and keep masks on

Janet Tressler-Davis

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce

Back in March, who would have thought we would be where we are today? The numbers we were fearful of in spring are upon us now, and the virus continues to increase with no end in sight. Through it all, the most inspiring part of 2020 has been the ingenuity and grit of our business community.

Barrel & Boar created a beautiful parking-lot escape to expand its restaurant outside. The city of Westerville’s WeCAN (COVID Assistance Now) grant provided for over 60 of our member businesses, receiving grants to increase safety protocols within their buildings/offices.

Megan Lee Designs created Megan Lee Gives, a nonprofit that sold “Uptown Proud” shirts that benefited numerous Uptown Westerville businesses. The list goes on of the acts of perseverance within our business community.

It is time for us as a community to do even more. After months of unrest and feeling ‘somewhat normal’ with these unprecedented times, we need to help our business and restaurant communities more than ever. Before we even place an order or prior to hitting the shopping-cart icon, let us show our support of small businesses by masking up so they can remain open. And after that, consider doing business with a local business. Nearly everything you could find on Amazon, we have here in our own community. From your printing needs to custom clothing and home décor and special gifts, we have them right here, and you would be supporting a neighbor, a friend or a loved one.

While we are #inthistogether as we celebrate Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our business community, the jobs they provide and the vitality each business brings to our great community. Show your appreciation by wearing a mask to help keep their doors open and consider shopping and doing business in the area.

Go to westervillechamber.com for an online directory of businesses that you can search by your interested category. All businesses, their contact information and websites will be listed.

Be sure to shop small Saturday, Nov. 28, for Small Business Saturday. There is still time to complete the Tour de Ville challenge, visiting 15 of the 26 participating businesses. You can pick up a card in many uptown stores. As we answer the call to recommit to safety practices and stopping the spread of COVID-19, let us do our part and help our businesses remain open and thriving. Together we can see this through because we are #westervillestrong.

For more information about the benefits of being part of the business community through the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce or upcoming events, go to westervillechamber.com or call the office at 614-882-8917.

Janet Tressler-Davis is the president and CEO of the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce.