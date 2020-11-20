Westerville City Schools extends planned remote instruction through Dec. 4

Westerville City School District Superintendent John Kellogg announced Friday, Nov. 20, that the district would extend a planned, temporary return to remote instruction through at least Dec. 4 due to worsening health conditions in the region.

”A few weeks ago, long before any of the recent actions by the governor or county officials, we announced that Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 would be fully remote instruction days for students,” Kellogg said. “That decision was made simply because Thanksgiving break starts on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and we thought it would be best to have students remain at home for an extended period of time by going remote those two days.”

On the heels of a statewide curfew and Franklin County Public Health officials issuing a stay-at-home advisory, district leaders have decided the best course of action would be to extend remote learning for at least one more week, Kellogg said.

“Attending school was identified by health officials as an appropriate reason to leave home, and school-age children make up only 8% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases within our school district boundaries," he said. “Despite this, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to extend the time that we are in remote instruction following the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Kellogg said the decision to stay remote through at least Dec. 4 will provide the district with one additional week of health data to evaluate and guide decisions moving forward.

He said sports and extracurricular activities also have been postponed through at least Dec. 4.

“The greatest increase in our positive cases and quarantines is happening among students involved in group activities,” Kellogg said. “We believe this measure would be supported by county health officials as they have encouraged schools to cease extracurricular activities.”

