Westerville ArtsLine: ‘Virtual’ replaces ‘live’ often in December

Linda Wilkins

Arts Council of Westerville

During a month that’s always chock full of traditional holiday entertainment, it’s exciting to note the number of reimagined events planned for this unique December. In place of live stage performances, fans will be able to enjoy music, dance and theatre offered virtually this season.

As the final month of 2020 arrives, it can be a time to express feelings of hope. With this in mind, the Arts Council of Westerville, Secret Midnight Press and Westerville Education Challenge are inviting all Westerville high school students to submit original poems reflecting the theme of hope. Entries will be accepted through Monday, Dec. 7. Finalists will receive prizes and have an opportunity to compete in the Voices of Hope Virtual Poetry Slam. For details, go to artscouncilofwesterville.com.

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

Calendar

Ongoing – Paintings on the Porch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Original works on display as an outdoor art gallery. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St., Westerville

Ongoing – Weekend Warriors Blog. Nick Dekker, the marketing, communications and events administrator for Greater Columbus Arts Council, explores the ColumbusMakesArt calendar to provide weekly updates on virtual and in-person arts events. Go to gcac.org.

Ongoing – Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. Individual recordings by musicians and chorus members have been mixed to create virtual masterpieces. Selections for at-home audiences to enjoy include “O Fortuna” from Carmina Burana and “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah. Go to columbussymphony.com.

Dec. 3 – Creative Happy Hour: DIY Postcard Art. 5:45 to 7 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art leads online participants in creating small works of art. Free with option to purchase supply kit. Register at columbusmuseum.org/calendar-and-events/creative-happy-hour to receive the Zoom link.

Through Dec. 4 – “Ghosts in Sunlight” by Magda Parasidis. This conceptual project reimagines the urban ghetto as a space of poetic revelation. Otterbein University, Miller Gallery, 33 Collegeview Road. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Closed during break.

Through Dec. 4 – “On(c)es Forgotten” by Kyle and Kelly Phelps. The large-scale, wall-mounted pieces are replete with nuance and intelligent details that solicit conversation about our nation’s complex history. Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St. Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed during break.

Dec. 5 and 12 – Inspire Your Soul Open House 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn about art instruction, mentoring and art therapy with David Myers. 7 W. Main St.. Go to davidmyersart.com/artist-services.

Dec. 5-27 – Clara’s Nutcracker Prince This new, abbreviated presentation of the stage ballet is made for the screen. Other virtual holiday offerings include a scavenger hunt, craft corner, recipes and festive music playlists. Go to balletmet.org.

Dec. 6 – The Launch: A Senior Cabaret. 2 p.m. Otterbein University senior performance students present their favorite songs, scenes and monologues. Proceeds will help fund the spring 2021 New York Senior Showcase. Tickets are available for this streaming performance at otterbein.edu/theatre-performances.

Dec. 7-11 – Virtual Wizard Camp: Holiday Edition. 3:45-4:45 p.m. Young wizards use theatrics, creative expression and some silliness to perform daring acts of kindness, playfulness and joy. For details and to register, go to goodmedicineproductions.org.

Dec. 9 – Sip & Sketch At-Home Art Session: Snow Bird 6 p.m. Using pointers from the live demo and supplies in the Snow Bird kit, beginner artists can create their own wintry, feathered friend painting. The kit contains a canvas, acrylic paints, paintbrushes and instructions. Order this kit and others at artscouncilofwesterville.com. Tune in to the live demo at @artscouncilwesterville.

Dec. 16 – Art Lab Ages 6-11 can create and learn. December theme: Celebrate Winter. To receive this free activity by mail, register by Dec. 15 at westervillelibrary.org.

Dec. 18 – Uptown Westerville Annual Ice Sculpture Tour. 5 p.m. The ice displays will be lighted at dark and can be viewed until Dec. 21 or time of melting. Luminarias will line the streets every Friday night beginning Thanksgiving weekend.

– Dec. 19The Hip Hop Nutcracker 7 p.m. This virtual event is a contemporary performance for all ages and includes a short set by hip hop legend MC Kurtis Blow. Tickets and details at capa.com.

Through Dec. 18 – “2(4)/7” by Nicholas Hill. The art and 23-year career of Otterbein Professor Hill is celebrated through the prints, paintings, collages and mixed-media works made during his residencies in India, Chile, Germany and Japan. Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Closed during class breaks.

Dec. 21 – Arts Council of Westerville meeting. 5:30 p.m. virtual meeting on Google Teams. Email artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com for the Teams link.

Through Dec. 24 – Studio Artists Holiday Exhibit and Sale, Original art and prints by Meyer and the Studio Artists. In gallery and online 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 7 W. Main St. Go to davidmyersart.com.

Through Dec. 27 – Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish – The Musical The virtual production tells the story of a rag doll who lives in the magical world of the North Pole. For ticket and family-fun box options, go to capa.com.