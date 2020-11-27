Westerville Police Beat: Nov. 27

ThisWeek group

The Westerville Division of Police recently received two reports of unidentified persons falsely filing unemployment claims in residents’ names.

Identity fraud was reported from a work-related incident on the 200 block of West Schrock Road, according to a report received at 2:27 p.m. Nov. 11. The reporting party said an unidentified person filed for unemployment using her information. She said she wasn’t out any money, but she wanted an incident report for various reporting agencies.

A Centerpark Drive resident said someone falsely filed an unemployment claim using his name, according to a report received at 5 p.m. Nov. 13.

In other recent Westerville police incident reports:

• A man in a vehicle was waving a handgun on the first block of East Schrock Road, according to a report received at 10:56 a.m. Nov. 13. A bus driver noticed, reported it and continued on her route, reports said. Police stopped the vehicle on Westerville Road by the Interstate 270 ramps. A handgun was found in the glovebox. The occupants of the vehicle were given an instructional discussion on proper handgun transportation and handling, reports said. Both occupants of the vehicle were released, reports said.

• A caller in the area of Mulberry Way West heard someone banging something or chopping something and yelling, “Die, die, die,” according to a report received at 6:51 p.m. Nov. 11. Officers made contact at the residence where the suspected activity had occurred. A resident answered the door and said he was out back hitting a piece of wood because he was angry.

• A resident on the first block of West Lincoln Street said she has been getting obscene and unwanted text messages and pictures from a man, according to a report received at 6:36 p.m. Nov. 10. She said she has asked him to stop, reports said. She blocked his phone number, but, somehow, they come through on the computer, according to reports.