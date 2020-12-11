Westerville Chamber Corner: New celebration ends old year

Janet Tressler-Davis

Westerville Area Chamber

Through the trying times this year has brought, we are excited to bring the year to a close with a celebration honoring outstanding business professionals and businesses within the greater Westerville community by announcing this year's annual Chamber Award recipients. Each year, the Westerville Area Chamber holds nominations for these five awards and receives numerous applications from deserving businesses and business leaders.

The 2020 Business Person of the Year is Mark Smolik, general counsel for DHL Supply Chain; and the Young Professional of the Year is Khrista Achtermann, director of continuous improvement for Central Ohio Primary Care. This year we offered a new award, the Veteran Champion of the Year, to celebrate the veteran leaders and those who serve our veterans within our community. Charles Moore, president of central Ohio for the Middlefield Banking Co., is the first recipient of this award. We are looking forward to honoring more veteran business leaders in our community.

The Small Business of the Year recipient is Westerville Dental Associates, and Revolution Group has been announced as the Large Business of the Year. All nominations were reviewed and selected by a committee comprising past award recipients and chamber board members.

We are thrilled to be in a community where great businesses of all sizes have chosen the Westerville area to grow. There are many outstanding leaders, making it that much more difficult for the awards committee to pick just one to receive the award.

On Jan. 26, 2021, the award recipients will be honored at the chamber’s annual Meeting Awards Luncheon slated to be at the Medallion Club in a hybrid format. If COVID-19 numbers remain high and/or orders are in place, we will hold the event virtually. Final decision will be made in early January.

While we provide a recap of the year during the awards luncheon, we also will welcome our newly elected chairman of the board, Dina Shultz from Civista Bank. Ashley Fellers from Trailhead Financial Partners will pass the gavel as his term as chairman comes to an end.

We thank our great community for the support it gives to area businesses. We are excited to welcome in 2021 with programs, events, connections and benefits aimed to encourage business growth and enhance the business climate.

For more information about the benefits of being part of the business community through the Westerville Area Chamber or upcoming events, go to westervillechamber.com or call the office at 614-882-8917.

Janet Tressler-Davis is the president and CEO of the Westerville Area Chamber.