Westerville continues to build on Westar success

Success at the city of Westerville’s Westar Place development has brought one developer back for more while DHL Supply Chain is marking a year at its new headquarters.

Tim Spencer of Trivium Development LLC is leading the way to bring a $6 million mixed-use building to the southeast corner of Polaris Parkway and Meridian Way.

His company also is responsible for bringing the successful row of amenities at Cleveland Avenue and Polaris Parkway, like Starbucks, Bru Burger Bar and Local Cantina.

“(I’m) absolutely thrilled with the area, the strong office daytime population,” Spencer said. “Once COVID is resolved and (the) solid number of homes in the area make it attractive.”

He said the new 3-story building would include retail on the first floor and 24,000 square feet of office on the second and third, with a bar on the roof.

Spencer said the project likely would have a high-end breakfast restaurant with Rize being the breakfast operator.

He said more on the concept is online at crgdining.com. He said Rize has the same operator as Bru Burger.

The construction start date for the building is scheduled June 1, 2021, Spencer said.

An ideal location

While Trivium looks forward to building next year, Kelli Saunders, senior director of Real Estate Solutions for DHL Supply Chain, said DHL has been happy to be in its new space at 360 Westar Blvd. since November 2019.

DHL Supply Chain North America regional offices have been in Westerville since 1991, Saunders said.

“When we began to outgrow our most recent location at 570 Polaris Parkway, we explored options and decided to build a new office building that better met our needs,” she said.

Saunders said the opportunity to locate at Westar Place surfaced through partnerships with the city of Westerville, and, thanks to support from the city of Westerville, as well as Delaware County, DHL decided to pursue that opportunity.

“Westar offered an ideal location for our innovative new headquarters, with quick access to major highways, increased development and room for expansion,” Saunders said.

DHL broke ground on the project in 2018 and received its occupancy permit in November 2019.

“Staying in Westerville allowed us to continue our involvement in the Westerville community, limit disruption for our employees related to commutes and develop a great space for our North American regional offices,” Saunders said. “Our experience at Westar has been great, and we are so happy to be in our new space and in a development that continues to grow and provide new retail and restaurant options within walking distance for our employees.”

Saunders said DHL’s employees have taken full advantage of the walking paths and other outdoor spaces Westar offers, and that is one of the benefits to the location that made the transition to the new building a smooth one.

Near completion

Jason Bechtold, Westerville economic-development director, said the 62-acre Westar Place, acquired by the city six years ago, continues to thrive with exciting new amenities and new developments like the one planned for Meridian Way.

In addition to being the headquarters for DHL Supply Chain, it’s also home to the Central Ohio Primary Care and the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel.

“We’re excited about the future of the Westar area and finishing out Westar Place,” he said. “Having an environment where you have amenities, access to parks, bike paths and child care, you’re being part of the community. Businesses look at that.”

Bechtold said the goal is to have Westar Place completely built out within the next three to five years.

“Given the demand and interest we have in this area, it has become one of the most successful employment centers in the Columbus region,” he said. “We continue to see the momentum, even in the pandemic.

“As we move past the pandemic, in the future, we’ll be well prepared to be successful as we build out Westar.”

Bechtold said Westar Place has two remaining parcels on about 5 acres each available for office use, and the other remaining piece on 4.8 acres is on track for restaurants at Cleveland Avenue and Polaris Parkway.

According to the city's website, the Westar area is "ideally suited for commerce, conveniently located within a 30-minute drive to every major metropolitan area in the Columbus Region, with two convenient access points to the Westerville community, including Polaris Parkway and Cleveland Avenue.

The development process began in May 2014, when the city paid $6.38 million to purchase the tract from former owners Altair Realty Ltd. and North Westerville Ltd., both of which were incorporated by developer Jerome G. Solove.

The Westar land is in Delaware County, east of Interstate 71 along Polaris Parkway, with access points to the Westerville community, such as Polaris Parkway and Cleveland Avenue.

