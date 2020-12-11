Westerville police beat: Dec. 11

ThisWeek group

A Westerville Division of Police officer recently delivered a lost wallet to a local resident, and none of its contents were missing.

Residents who were out walking their dog on the first block of Richert Court found a wallet, according to a report received at 9:55 p.m. Dec. 4. The wallet was returned to the owner at 11:26 p.m. Dec. 4, and nothing was missing from it, reports said.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

• A disturbance was reported at a business on the first block of East Schrock Road at 8:32 a.m. Dec. 2. An employee confronted a customer in the checkout who was suspected of not scanning all her items, according to reports. The woman became upset and became loud toward the manager. She paid cash for the merchandise and angrily left the store, reports said.

• A customer at a business on the first block of East Schrock Road wasn’t wearing a mask, so he was asked to leave but hadn’t, according to a report received at 2:36 p.m. Nov. 30. Police made contact with the customer. He claimed the store never asked him to leave and left when police made contact with him. It was explained to the customer that police weren’t there to enforce the mask order but to enforce a trespass issue if someone were to refuse to leave, reports said.

• Christmas lights keep getting cut every time new ones are put up, according to a criminal-damaging report received from a Windemere Drive resident at 12:34 p.m. Nov. 29. The resident said the damage likely is occurring at night. Security cameras were suggested as a possible remedy, according to reports.