Westerville Model Aeronautics Association lets radio-control plane enthusiasts spread their wings

Paul Comstock

ThisWeek

More than 130 central Ohioans with a love of flying have a way to explore the wild blue yonder while standing on the ground.

They are members of the Westerville Model Aeronautics Association in Galena and take to the air with radio-controlled fixed-wing aircraft.

"It's as close as you can get to flying a real airplane," said WMAA secretary Dave Dumond of Worthington.

WMAA member Mike Barbee of Delaware said the aircraft can range from those with 3-foot to 15-foot wingspans, with speeds ranging from 40 to 200 mph, powered by electric, piston or jet engines.

Although the use of radio-controlled drones – which use four propellers and can hover and take off vertically – has increased in the 21st century, Barbee said, aviation's history and traditions lead WMAA members to favor fixed-wing planes.

Barbee's father, David Barbee, was the pilot of a Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber who had flown missions over Japan during World War II. His uncle, Phillip Barbee, flew a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress in Europe during the war.

Barbee said he has built radio-controlled scale models of all types of planes his father had flown in the military.

"I've always been excited about aviation, and I'm a regular pilot, too," he said.

Barbee has a private pilot's license and flies two vintage airplanes – a 1946 Aeronca Chief and a 1949 Aeronca L-16 – that he had rebuilt.

Scale models of historic military aircraft are a frequent favorite of radio-controlled fliers.

Carl Handley, the WMAA vice president, has flown scale models of the World War I British Sopwith Pup and World War II planes, including the British Hawker Typhoon and Supermarine Spitfire and the U.S. Grumman F6F Hellcat and Republic P-47 Thunderbolt.

His Sopwith Pup is a quarter the size of the original aircraft, and he once flew one that was a third the size, he said. His Typhoon flier has a 97-inch wingspan, and the Hellcat has a 96-inch wingspan.

WMAA's 135 members fly at the club airfield at 5770 Africa Road, Galena. The 10-acre site, called Dinneen RC Field, has a 900-foot runway, Barbee said.

The field is in Alum Creek State Park and is leased from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he said, adding that WMAA maintains the site and paved the parking lot.

The club has slated its annual Freeze Fly at the field Jan. 1, assuming the COVID-19 coronavirus doesn't complicate plans.

Barbee said radio-controlled planes can be flown in rain, snow or sleet if the clouds are at least 150 to 200 feet off the ground.

Handley said the Freeze Fly is an annual event held to get the planes in the air in the new year.

He said members usually start gathering at 6 or 7 a.m. at the field and probably will finish flying by 10 a.m. If the weather is unseasonably warm, he said, the flying might continue until noon.

Although the public is permitted to watch whenever the planes fly at the Africa Road field, Dumond said, an annual event in August often attracts more than 100 spectators.

The 2021 event is set for the weekend of Aug. 21 and 22, running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 and 9 a.m. to 1 or 2 p.m. Aug. 22, he said.

The club announced on its Facebook group Dec. 11 that it has decided not to hold its 50th annual Westerville Model Aeronautics Show and Swap Meet on March 13 because of COVID-19.

"We are discussing the possibility of hosting some type of alternative event at some point later in the year, but no plans are finalized at this time. We will send out more information on that as that develops," the post read.

Getting started with the hobby

Barbee said for an investment of $150 to $350, a novice could start flying a small radio-controlled plane, usually made of polystyrene material like Styrofoam and with an electric engine.

"That's about the most reasonable way if you were going to get a trainer or an airplane to learn to fly," he said.

Larger planes can be considerably more expensive and might take a year or more to build, he said.

Enthusiasts can buy commercially available components, including engines and the servomechanisms needed to operate the plane's controls. Building materials can range from polystyrene to balsa, plywood or more exotic materials, Barbee said.

The costs can add up, Handley said. A jet engine for a radio-controlled plane, for example, could cost $1,500 to $2,000.

"You have to do it in moderation," he said.

Barbee said the aerodynamics of flying are the same for both radio-controlled and larger passenger-carrying airplanes.

Both face the risk of stalling in flight, when a plane loses the speed needed to keep it flying, and both experience "ground effect," reduced aerodynamic drag when taking off or landing, he said.

"Being a pilot of both, the full-size airplane is easier with respect to the characteristics of stalling because you're sitting in the airplane. You're reacting to sensations you feel," he said.

Those sensations are absent with a radio-controlled plane, he said.

"Your judgment has to be better when you're on the ground flying the model," he said.

Operators of radio-controlled planes keep them in constant sight, which is easily managed, Barbee said. The planes are more likely to crash only if equipment malfunctions, he said.

The planes usually are no more than 400 feet off the ground, but at the WMAA field, they might climb to 1,200 feet during competitions, he said.

Offering to help fliers in the field

WMAA members are willing to lend a hand when a new member prepares to fly for the first time, Barbee said.

They will do preflight checks of the model airplane and can set up two radio transmitters to work the controls, he said.

"If you get into trouble, (the experienced flier) will recover it for you," he said. "It's just a function of the club."

It's a big moment the first time a novice controls the plane solo, Handley said.

"My first solo takeoff was like nothing I've ever experienced in my life," he said. "And landing, there's no feeling like that I've ever experienced."

It's also both exciting and nerve-wracking to spend months of time and $1,000 building a plane and then sending it into the air, he said.

"You're so scared," he said. "You take a step back and finally convince yourself you're good to go, and you've had other people in the club help you to make sure you didn't miss anything. And then it takes off. It's like, 'Wow!'"

For more on the WMAA, go to wmaa-wags.org.

