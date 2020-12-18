Westerville Community Center project nears completion, but COVID-19 limiting use

Most additions and improvements to the Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., have been completed, but restrictions are in place at the facility because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Mike Phillips, recreation and operations superintendent for Westerville Parks & Recreation, said the warm-water therapy pool and adjoining party room should open by the end of January, pending changes in restrictions. He said those are the final two areas of the center that will open to the public.

Currently, he said, the track, both fitness levels, the gym and the pool are open with limited use.

“We’re limiting recreational swim time and the number of people,” Phillips said.

Updates about usage and safety requirements are online at parks.westerville.org/about-us/reopening-westerville-parks-facilities.

Westerville Parks and Recreation programs, including older-adult programs, have been canceled through Dec. 31.

Parks and recreation director Randy Auler said the community-center project was a key component of the city's push to renew Westerville's Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces 0.25% city income tax, which was extended through 2040 by Westerville voters in November 2014.

Auler said the tax raises $5 million to $5.8 million annually and its revenue is used for park-development projects and replacement of needed items.

The cost of the new construction on the center is about $20.5 million, taking the facility from 96,000 square feet to 145,000 square feet, he said.

“We need to make the community aware that we’re here,” Phillips said. “We’re anxious to open everything as soon as we can. When the time comes, we’ll be unleashing everything and celebrating with the community along the way. This is going to be their gym.”

He said the center is following mandates through the Ohio Department of Health and Franklin County Public Health.

“They did give us the OK, and we’re going to run our basketball season,” Phillips said. “We are registering for basketball right now, but we’re not starting until January. So right now we’re pretty limited as far as what we can do, unfortunately. The seniors are the highest-risk group but the most active group. They want to be social.”

He said the senior center, which now is part of the community center, has 2,200 members.

The former senior center, 310 W. Main St., was 9,835 square feet as opposed to the expanded older-adult/senior wing of the community center at more than 12,000 square feet.

Phillips said the square footage doesn't include other spaces within the community center that seniors can use, such as the Arts and Crafts Room and Aerobics Room.

Lyn Kiger, senior-programs supervisor, said meals are being offered via a drive-thru format Wednesdays and Fridays.

“We also offer a pancake breakfast the first Wednesday of every month – three pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink for $4,” she said. “We’ve noticed more families coming through, especially when kids are out of school. It’s nice, but we weren’t expecting it. It’s a pleasant surprise. Just right now, the older men can’t sit down and have their chitchat and check up on each other.”

The meals are all drive-thru until further notice.

George Dean, who’s a senior member, said he shoots pool at the center.

“A bunch of us guys shoot pool daily,” he said. “They have lunch twice a week, which is great. The entire facility is a great facility. I think it’s one of the best around. I would go to Worthington, but there’s no need. I’m from Columbus and live about 10 minutes away on the other side of (Interstate) 270.”

Dave Vargo, who’s also a senior member, said the center is close to his home and he visits regularly.

“I don’t mind the temperature checks (for COVID-19),” he said.

Vargo said the senior center always has operated nicely.

“I’ve been a Westerville resident for 40 years,” he said. “The people who come here to shoot pool are all seniors and cooperative. Even if they aren’t a good player, you just accept it. It’s still fun.”

Phillips said the community center has many new spaces to play and he’s excited for the community to experience it.

He said ceramic wheels have been moved from 64 E. Walnut St., where all the ceramic programming had been, to the community center.

The expanded center allowed the senior center and ceramics programs all to be in one place.

“There’s so much new stuff to offer with the programs and sports leagues and fitness amenities,” Phillips said.

